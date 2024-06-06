Connor McDavid's teammate Stuart Skinner finally addresses Oilers star's viral beer run video with fans

Connor McDavid was recently ambushed by a group of doting fans when the Oilers captain went beer shopping with his fiancée Lauren Kyle. His teammate Stuart Skinner was asked for his thoughts on the incident, to which the goaltender was apparently unaware of.

When asked about who should pick up beer for Connor McDavid after the encounter with fans, Skinner said he had no idea what they were referring to.

“I have no idea,” Stuart Skinner told Postmedia. “I don’t even know what you guys are talking about.” [H/T Edmonton Journal]

Skinner then joked that McDavid doesn't need looking after. He believed the Oilers captain could handle himself just fine.

“He’s a big boy,” Skinner said. “He is a big boy, I don’t have to look after (him). I think he’s probably a little bit stronger than me.”

Skinner jokingly said that McDavid might be stronger than him, but quickly retracted that by claiming:

“Well, no, that’s not true. I’m much, much stronger than him.”

The Oilers netminder also suggested that McDavid was likely picking up the beer for someone else, possibly to celebrate their team's success in reaching the final round of the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

“Well, I can tell you,” Skinner said, “it wasn’t for him.”

Connor McDavid and fiancée accosted by fans in public

Earlier on Tuesday, Connor McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle went to grab some cartels of beer and other liquor in Edmonton. While McDavid was loading the crates into the trunk, a group of fans surrounded him.

One fan started recording with the front camera and patted McDavid on the back. Another fan sat on the open trunk of the car. As McDavid was about to get into his car, the fan who was recording the video asked for a hug. However, without waiting for McDavid's response, she pulled him into a hug.

This entire incident has since gone viral with netizens condemning the behavior of the group. Many labeled it as ‘harassment’. Even Spittin’ Chiclets commentator Mike Grinnell expressed concern for McDavid’s security.

“Can we get McDavid some private security? Jesus leave the guy alone,” Grinnell tweeted.

Former NHL right wing Georges Laraque jokingly offered to provide security for the Oilers' captain:

“Hey @EdmontonOilers do you need a bodyguard for @cmcdavid97? I’m ready.”

Connor McDavid or Lauren Kyle have not addressed the incident yet.