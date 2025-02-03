On Sunday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, enjoyed a getaway to Aspen, Colorado. She was joined by Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Desjardins and Sam Gagner's wife, Dr. Rachel Yelena Gagner. The three are close friends and have been seen together on several occasions, including McDavid and Kyle's wedding in July 2024.

Gagner shared photos from their trip on Instagram. They explored Aspen's snowy streets, dressed in winter coats and boots.

"Reunited," Gagner wrote.

The trio posed for a mirror selfie inside a boutique store, surrounded by designer handbags and clothing.

Rachael shared on her IG story.

Lauren and Rachel took a close-up selfie outdoors with a mountain view behind them. Rachel captioned it,

"Fam is reunited✨."

Sam Gagner is no longer playing with the Oilers after the team chose not to sign him in free agency. He is playing for the Belleville Senators in the AHL.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins hosted a charity event for Oilers Foundation

On Tuesday, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle, and Celeste Desjardins hosted a charity event for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. The event, called “Cocktails & Cashouts,” supported the "Every Kid Deserves a Shot" initiative.

“Cocktails & Cashouts hosted by @laurenkyle1 and @celestedesjardins,” Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Lauren shared on her Instagram story.

The EOCF organized a Players Charity Poker Tournament and Games Invitational at Rogers Arena, where players and families enjoyed various games. The EOCF has raised over $100 million since 2001 through raffles and charity events. Their latest raffle, "Heroes of Oil Country Mega 50/50," ran from Jan. 15 to 21, offering special prizes.

In January, Lauren announced Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom with Bar Trove for wines and cocktails. It will open in Spring 2025 in Edmonton's historic Canada Permanent Building.

Lauren has also launched Sports Club Atelier, a luxury sportswear brand, and partnered with the Oilers for a merch release. She plans another collection before the NHL playoffs.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid will be seen leading Canada as an alternate captain alongside Cale Makar and captain Sidney Crosby in the 4 Nations face-off in the second week of February.

