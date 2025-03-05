Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shares 'little site update' from her upcoming restaurant and bar in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shared an update on her upcoming restaurant and bar, Bar Trove. She posted photos and videos on Instagram, showing the ongoing construction and design work.

Ad

One photo showed the wooden parquet flooring being installed, with some areas still unfinished. Kyle called it a "little site update" for both the Kyle & Co. Design office and Bar Trove. Another image displayed stacked boxes of flooring materials labeled "LOUIS XIV" from Divine Flooring.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shared on her Instagram story @laurenkyle1

A wide-angle shot showed a bright room with large windows, where workers were installing flooring. Construction tools and rolls of material were scattered across the space. Another update focused on the ceiling and lighting installation. Some ceiling panels were open, exposing wiring and ductwork. Kyle mentioned that Panasonic Electric had completed rough-ins and boarded the area.

Ad

Trending

These updates gave a behind-the-scenes look at the progress of the project. Kyle’s goal is to create a stylish and modern space in downtown Edmonton.

On January 21, Kyle announced her business venture, Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom that will also feature Bar Trove, a space for fine wines and cocktails. The project is set to open in Spring 2025 in the historic Canada Permanent Building at 10126 100 St NW.

She shared the announcement on Instagram, saying:

Ad

"We’re beyond excited to introduce Trove Living, a curated furniture showroom showcasing the most exclusive designs, alongside Bar Trove, where you’ll indulge in fine wines and expertly crafted cocktails. Opening Spring 2025!"

Ad

Kyle also shared photos of the building’s exterior and architectural plans. One image featured the tagline, "Curating Timeless Elegance."

Trove Living and Bar Trove aim to bring modern design and a high-end social experience to Edmonton.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren and Celeste attended a pasta-making class

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have great chemistry, and their partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, are close friends. On Thursday, Lauren and Celeste attended a pasta-making class together.

Ad

Celeste shared a photo of herself using a pasta machine in a modern kitchen. She described the night as “wholesome” on Instagram. Another photo showed a well-organized workstation with rolling pins, whisks, graters, eggs and flour.

Celeste shared on her Instagram

Lauren also shared a picture of the setup and mentioned the pasta-making class. In another post, she said their first attempt at making gluten-free ravioli was a success. The photo showed neatly arranged green ravioli on a wooden board with kitchen tools around it.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, is also helping Celeste with her wedding planning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama