Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shares progress updates of her upcoming bar and restaurant business in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is an interior designer by profession. After launching a sports apparel brand in collaboration with the Oilers last month, Kyle is now working on opening her own bar in Edmonton.

On Thursday, Lauren shared updates about the bar’s work in progress on her Instagram stories. She posted a photo of the the Canada Permanent Building in downtown Edmonton with the caption:

“Stopped by the building today to check out some progress.”

In another story, she shared a clip of a construction scene, showing a worker on a scaffold using a welding or cutting tool.

“This concrete wall was in our way a few days ago,” she wrote.

A follow-up post showed the wall partially demolished, with debris and exposed rebar visible. Lauren captioned it:

“And now it’s gone 👌”

In her last update, Lauren posted a clip of a white wall being prepared for wall sconces. Electrical wires could be seen sticking out of the wall, and large windows lit up the space. She wrote:

“@paname_electric working hard to get in all of our rough-ins for our wall sconces 🤍.”

Lauren will be opening a furniture showroom alongside the bar in the historic Canada Permanent Building.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle targeting a French-inspired menu for her bar

Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle announced that her new ventures will include Bar Trove, a bar and small plates restaurant on the main floor. She also shared that she will be launching Trove Living, a showroom for luxury furniture on the second floor.

She shared that the bar will focus on local ingredients with a "French-inspired menu" and a consultant from Toronto is helping with the cocktail list. Lauren then mentioned that they see the building as a space to merge all her business interests, combining furniture, food, and drink into one experience.

“It’s a different entity, but we really wanted to speak to our own business. Since we’re upstairs, it’s really meant to be like a holistic building where everything of all my interests comes to life,” Kyle said. [H/T Edmonton Journal]

When asked about her reason behind choosing the Canada Permanent Building as location for the bar, Lauren Kyle said:

“I just fell in love with the bones and the architecture, and I loved the kind of European feel to it.”

Lauren will be running the furniture showroom with her business partner Brittany Schulz. She shared that they are aiming to bring underrepresented European furniture brands to Western Canada with Trove Living.

