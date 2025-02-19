Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shows off Team Canada jacket & luxe $4,657 Christian Dior bag during do-or-die 4 Nations game

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, attended Monday’s 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team Canada and Finland. She shared photos from the game on her Instagram story.

In one picture, she wore a red turtleneck sweater and a matching Team Canada jacket, paired with blue jeans, a black belt and a bag worth $4,657, according to Dior’s website.

Lauren Kyle shared on her Instagram story @laurenkyle1

She also posted a pre-game photo of Team Canada standing for the national anthem, with McDavid’s name displayed on the arena screen.

One video showed players skating near the boards, with several Team Canada players in the background. Another image featured a varsity jacket with Swedish hockey-themed patches, designed by Kyle’s new venture, Sports Club Atelier

She also shared a photo of herself by the rink, wearing the same jacket. The caption read:

“When you clinch the Championships” with a smiling emoji.

Lauren's Instagram stories @laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle has consistently supported Connor McDavid at major games, including the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The couple got engaged on June 22, 2023, and married on July 27, 2024, in Lake Muskoka, Ontario. Their 10-day wedding celebration featured a European summer theme.

Connor McDavid and Team Canada win with Lauren Kyle in attendance

Connor McDavid opened the scoring at 4:13 of the first period with a wrist shot. Just 46 seconds later, Nathan MacKinnon doubled the lead with a quick shot. Brayden Point extended the advantage to 3-0 after a setup from McDavid.

MacKinnon struck again at 5:03 of the second period, making it 4-0 Canada.

Finland responded in the third. Esa Lindell scored at 13:19, and Mikael Granlund added two late goals, cutting the deficit to 4-3. However, Sidney Crosby sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:04.

Canada will face Team USA in the championship game. Kyle was also in attendance during Saturday’s game between the two teams., which the Americans won 3-1.

