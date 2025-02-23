Connor McDavid's wife Lauren poses with Sidney Crosby's partner Kathy Leutner in Team Canada's bespoke 4 Nations jackets

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shared photos from Team Canada's celebration after their 3-2 overtime win against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. She posted on Instagram, calling the past weeks unforgettable and thanking the team and their families. One photo showed her with Sidney Crosby’s partner, Kathy Leutner, as they both wore Team Canada’s custom 4 Nations jackets.

Since meeting through a mutual friend in 2008, Kathy Leutner has been by Sidney Crosby's side. Leutner is a model who has worked with brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and has appeared in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. Despite maintaining a private life, she has been a constant source of support for Crosby throughout his career.

Kyle, who launched her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier in Dec. 2024, showcased one of her designs in the post. The featured item was a red leather jacket adorned with the initials “CM” on the sleeve, part of her collection. Her brand offers stylish apparel for hockey fans, including sweaters, tops and accessories.

In one of the photos, Kyle is looking at McDavid while he wears his championship medal. Some of the pictures feature a group shot of the players’ partners, including Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand; Mitch Marner’s wife, Stephanie LaChance; Sam Reinhart’s wife, Jessica Jewell; Cale Makar’s wife, Tracy Evans; Brayden Point’s wife, Sydney Marta; and Sam Bennett’s fiancée, Zoe Zeleny. All the women wore red Team Canada jackets.

Kyle also shared several pictures and videos that captured the post-game gathering, where players and their families celebrated the victory together.

"The best couple of weeks!! Forever memories with the best group ❤️🇨🇦 🥇," Kyle captioned the Instagram post.

Connor McDavid reflects on struggles and team effort after victory

After the game, Connor McDavid acknowledged that he didn't play his best but lauded his teammates for their remarkable effort. He admitted to struggling throughout the game but focused on pushing forward.

"Yeah, I was not very good all night. All was going through my mind is, just keep going. You know, I struggled all night, but these guys played great, and we just found a way, " McDavid said (via TOI).

He also shared photos on Instagram of his team celebrating the victory and a memorable game moment in his Team Canada jersey. He also thanked Montreal and Boston for hosting the tournament.

“Oh Canada! That was fun. Thank you Montreal and Boston!” McDavid captioned the post.

Fans are now looking forward to see Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ performance in the rest of the NHL season.

