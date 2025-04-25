Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's luxury brand Sports Club drops Oilers-themed sports apparel collection

While Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid stays busy on the ice, his wife, Lauren, is just as diligent in her respective field of designing fashion wear. Lauren recently added a new collection to her Sports Club clothing line, packed with Oilers-inspired gear for the postseason.

Lauren launched Sports Club, a sportswear line that combines high fashion with fandom, in December. It allows fans to wear high-quality clothing while paying homage to their favorite teams.

“Sports Club Atelier is redefining sportswear by blending high fashion with fandom to create quality, collectible apparel," a introductory post said in December. “With a focus on craftsmanship, exclusivity, and limited-edition drops, we elevate sportswear into wearable memorabilia.”

On Thursday, Lauren posted the new playoff-inspired addition to the brand.

Her caption read: “Friday, April 25 at 10AM MT/12PM ET. SCA x Oilers ⎯ Collection 02 / The Foundry.”

On Friday, she shared snippets of outfits from the official launch to her Instagram Story.

(via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Connor and Lauren married in July 2024.

The first overall pick by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid’s regular-season stats have lived up to the top draft selection. The Ontario native won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s points leader for a fifth time in 2022-23, which also marked his third consecutive season earning the award.

McDavid has also taken home the Hart Memorial Trophy thrice. Despite having yet to win a Stanley Cup, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024 when his 34 assists broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most in a single playoff season.

The All-Star and the Oilers aim to get over their playoff hump this year. They already face an uphill battle, however. Edmonton is down 2-0 in its first-round series against the Kings, losing Game 2 in Los Angeles on Wednesday with a crushing 6-2.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid and Oilers lose game 2 to LA Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid suffered devastating 6-5 and 6-2 road losses to the Los Angeles Kings in the first two games of the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles leads the series 2-0, and game 3 will be in Edmonton on Friday.

In game 2, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner gave up five goals on 28 shots and was pulled from the game in place of Calvin Pickard, who made two saves and allowed a goal.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The LA Kings were up 3-0 in the second period until Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers on the board at 13:54 of the frame.

The Oilers notched another goal to open the final frame when Viktor Arvidsson scored at 4:05 of the third period.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The LA Kings retaliated with no mercy and scored three straight goals for a final score of 6-2. LA Kings left wing Adrian Kempe recorded two goals and two assists in the contest.

This marks the third straight year the two teams have faced each other in the postseason.

