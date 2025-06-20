Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's luxury business venture could influence his future with Oilers, claims insider

Oilers captain Connor McDavid could have a very powerful reason to stay put in Edmonton, insider Chris Johnston claims.

During the June 20 edition of the Chris Johnston Show, the notable insider discussed the reasoning McDavid would have for re-signing with the Oilers. In particular, Johnston mentioned his wife Lauren’s business ventures in the city.

Johnston stated:

“He's put deep roots down the city's lived there 10 years already, and he's going to he's already under contract for an 11th next season.” Johnston added, “You know, is his wife, Lauren, just opened a bar, for example, in Edmonton. She's an entrepreneur. Has a lot of different ventures, I just think that everything points to him wanting to stay.”

The comments sound positive, but Johnston underscored the following point:

“They (Oilers) have to give him a reason to stay.”

In other words, the Edmonton Oilers will have to maintain a competitive team if Connor McDavid is to re-sign long-term. If the Oilers fail to put together a strong supporting cast, McDavid may seek a chance to win a Stanley Cup elsewhere.

Johnston did provide another powerful reason for McDavid's staying in Edmonton, stating:

“He's put a lot of effort and energy into building up the Oilers team alongside Leon Draisaitl, who happens to be his best friend.”

Draisaitl will be entering the first year of his new eight-year deal this upcoming season. That situation could play a key role in keeping Connor McDavid for the long haul.

Connor McDavid could re-sign a short-term deal with Oilers

McDavid's next deal could be a short-term one instead of an eight-year pact - Source: Imagn

Johnston made an interesting comment regarding the length of McDavid’s new contract. Johnston believes that Connor McDavid could be motivated to sign a short-term deal.

He said:

“I just wouldn't be surprised if we're looking at a short-term deal, not because he's got one foot out the door, but I think it just, it keeps his options open.”

A short-term contract could mean something like a four or five-year deal instead of a max-term eight-year deal. That route is possible, not because McDavid may want to leave, but because of this reason:

“It continues to apply that same pressure to the organization to be a contender.”

Check out Johnston’s remarks from the 3:18 mark onwards:

All told, Johnston’s claim hinges on the Oilers feeling a sense of urgency that the clock is ticking on McDavid. This season is arguably the most intense for the Oilers as the team only has McDavid on the books for one more season.

That reality puts enormous pressure on the Oilers to finally get over the hump and bring home a Stanley Cup.

