Connor McDavid's wife Lauren throws chic outdoor birthday dinner for current, ex-Oilers players & their partners

This weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a stylish outdoor birthday dinner attended by current and former Edmonton Oilers players and their partners.Among the guests were Ryan McLeod’s partner Alexie Andlauer, Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren, Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo.

Ad

On Sunday, Lauren reposted a series of stories from the dinner on her Instagram. One of the stories featured a long outdoor dinner table set with neutral toned linens, fall-colored florals and printed menus.

Another showed a close-up of the cocktail menu placed next to a floral arrangement featuring blush and burnt orange roses. A third story displayed a detailed view of the place settings which included linen napkins, personalized cards and a centerpiece of fresh fruit and candles.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

One of the reposted stories saw Lauren posing with Sami in a blush gown. Rachel Gagner also posted a picture of a cocktail garnished with basil and cherry tomato with a caption calling Lauren the “dreamiest hostess.” Lauren Henrique’s story showed the full table setup taken from a different angle under the evening sky.

Ad

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren turned 29 this week and celebrated the special day with a golf outing. She also posted group photos, cart rides and a cake moment from the day on her Instagram stories. Connor McDavid later shared a birthday message for her on his own account.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife recaps ‘unforgettable season’

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a season recap carousel on her Instagram. The post included photos from the Oilers 2024-25 season, the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament and their Stanley Cup Final run.

One of the slides saw Lauren taking a mirror selfie with a friend in Oilers-themed outfits from her brand “Sports Club Atelier”. Another pic showed several Oilers players’ partners wearing matching jackets in front of the brand’s signage. There was also a short clip of their dog Lenny sitting in the VIP lounge at Rogers Place.

Ad

“Round up of an unforgettable season with the best group 🏒 🧡 Oil country 💙,” she captioned the post.

Lauren then posted a photo of herself streaming a Stanley Cup Final game from Athens during Celeste Desjardins’s bachelorette trip. Another showed Lenny in front of a projector screen at her new bar and restaurant “Bar Trove” in Edmonton.

Ad

Other photos included Celeste’s birthday outing, her Vegas bachelorette trip, Lauren sharing a kiss with Connor, and one celebratory moment after the Oilers won Stanley Cup Final Game 4 in OT.

There were more pictures showing Lauren in a Team Canada jacket, the Rogers Place crowd, a photo from the night McDavid’s Erie Otters jersey was retired and a playoff jacket from her brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama