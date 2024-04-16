Connor McDavid scores 100th assist, joins elite company of NHL greats 

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid etched his name into the annals of NHL history by becoming just the fourth player ever to achieve the remarkable milestone of 100 assists in a single season. His accomplishment, achieved during a game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, solidifies his status as one of the league's most dominant playmakers.

McDavid's historic assist came at 15:34 of the second period when he delivered a pinpoint backdoor pass to Zach Hyman, extending the Oilers' lead to 9-1. This feat is even more impressive considering McDavid's recent absence from the lineup due to a lower-body injury, further showcasing his resilience and skill on the ice.

Nikita Kucherov could join Connor McDavid as first 2 players to score 100 assists in a season since 1988-89

The last player to achieve this milestone was none other than "The Great One" himself, Wayne Gretzky, who accomplished the feat in the 1990-91 season with a staggering 122 assists for the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid now joins Gretzky, along with Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr, as one of the select few to reach the illustrious 100-assist mark in NHL history.

Although this is McDavid's first 100-assist season, it is likely not his last. McDavid has a long way to go if he hopes to match Wayne Gretzky's impressive numbers, who not only scored 100 assists in a season, but accomplished the feat a staggering 11 times during his storied career. No other player has done it more than once.

Mario Lemieux set the bar high with 114 assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1988-89 season, while Bobby Orr achieved the milestone with 102 assists for the Boston Bruins in 1970-71. These legendary players, alongside Gretzky, have long been revered for their exceptional playmaking abilities, and McDavid's inclusion among them speaks volumes about his talent and impact on the game.

Currently, Connor McDavid sits third in the NHL with an impressive 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 75 games this season. He trails only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in overall points. Kucherov, with 99 assists, is on the verge of joining McDavid and Gretzky as one of the few players to achieve the 100-assist milestone in multiple seasons.

Should Kucherov secure one more assist in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it would mark only the second time in NHL history that two players have recorded at least 100 assists in a single season. The first occurrence was in 1988-89 when Gretzky and Lemieux both achieved the feat.

Both Connor McDavid and Kucherov will have the opportunity to represent their teams in pursuit of a Stanley Cup this Spring.

