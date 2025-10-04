Connor McDavid to ‘settle’ in Kirill Kaprizov range on short-term Oilers extension, predicts NHL insider

With the 2025-26 NHL season about to start, Connor McDavid has not signed a contract extension. He is in the last year of his eight-year, $100 million deal.
Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin reported McDavid may re-sign for three years. The deal could be in the range of Kirill Kaprizov’s new contract. Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million deal with the Minnesota Wild.
"McDavid is worth $20 million annually but “settles” for something in the Kirill Kaprizov range, hoping that gives GM Stan Bowman enough cap space to put a championship-caliber team on the ice," Larkin wrote in his Friday column. "We fire up the handwringing once more when McDavid arrives at his 2028-29 walk year as a 31-year-old."
Connor McDavid wants a contract that allows the Oilers to compete for the Stanley Cup. In his September comments, McDavid said he is trying to find a solution for everyone.
“I’m trying to come up with a solution for everybody,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap, and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”
So, clearly, McDavid is focused on building a strong team around him. However, the deal must balance fair pay with the NHL salary cap, which has risen to $95.5 million this season. Furthermore, it is expected to rise to $113.5 million in 2027-28. So, that will play a big role in the negotiation process.
Oilers coach on Connor McDavid and other pending extensions
The Edmonton Oilers captain came close to winning the Stanley Cup the past two seasons. However, they have lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final both times. Now, the Oilers have extended their head coach, Kris Konoblauch, for three more years, who was in the final year of his contract, like Connor McDavid.
Knoblauch now hopes that the Oilers will extend McDavid and others soon.
"Obviously, there's other contracts that are much more important than mine with several players," Knoblauch said Wednesday following his contract extension, via NHL.com. "Now, as we're getting close to the regular season, things we'll assume will start to develop a little bit more."
A short-term deal for Connor McDavid could give the Oilers more flexibility. And he has himself mentioned that all contract options are on the table. He could sign a short-term or longer-term extension.
But, for now, his priority is to prepare for the upcoming season. And Edmonton opens the season on October 8 against the Calgary Flames.
