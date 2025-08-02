Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and $100.8 Avs star headline Team Canada’s Olympic camp 

Team Canada is gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics with some major star power leading the charge.Headliners like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, who’s on a massive $100.8 million contract, are among the NHL talent invited to Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp. The camp, set to run from August 26 to 28 in Calgary, includes 42 players as the organization begins preparations for the tournament in Italy. Canada’s invite list features 26 forwards, including top names like Connor Bedard, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Logan Couture. The defensive group includes elite blueliners like Cale Makar, Evan Bouchard and Josh Morrissey. In net, Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault are the goaltending trio. Back in June, Canada confirmed six early selections: McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Makar, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart. The Olympic men’s hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, with the gold medal game set for Feb. 22. It marks the NHL’s return to Olympic play for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Fans react to Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp selections The announcement of the 42 NHL players invited to Hockey Canada's Olympic orientation camp sparked passionate responses from Canadian hockey enthusiasts. Social media has been abuzz with a range of reactions, with one fan tweeting: &quot;Surprised Logan Thompson, Matt Barzal and Dougie Hamilton didn't even get an invite.&quot;Another fan voiced concerns about the state of Team Canada's goaltending depth: &quot;How did things get so bad in net? Roy, Brodeur, Luongo, Fleury, now this? Why did Canada stop developing goalies?&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: &quot;Barzal is better than most of this forward group. Would you trade Barzal even up for Byfield? How about Cirelli? Or Hagel? Would Edmonton rather have Hyman or Barzal? I could go on for awhile,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Why the heck are they wasting time on Horvat? He's not Olympic caliber,&quot; another fan said.&quot;No Logan Thompson just means brass wanted to reassure Binner that it is his to lose and not to fight for,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Nice to see Suzuki is getting some respect, he deserves it. He and Hutson dragged the Habs into the playoffs last year!!&quot; another fan added.The roster includes 22 players who were part of Team Canada's triumphant 4 Nations Face-Off campaign last February.