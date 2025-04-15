Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby & Aleksander Barkov named NHL's 'most complete players' by peers

Fellow hockey players gave Aleksander Barkov, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid a high honor in the annual NHLPA poll released on Tuesday. They were all major players this year and got voted that way as a result.
McDavid, unsurprisingly, was voted overwhelmingly as the best forward in the game. He has 99 points (26 goals, 73 assists) in 66 games for the Edmonton Oilers. He got 73.89% of the vote.
As for the most complete player in the NHL, the voting was more diverse. 33.81% named Crosby. 30.95% said Barkov was worthy of that name. Nathan MacKinnon got 7.14% of the vote, while McDavid earned 6.98%.
NHLPA survey shows love for Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby the most
Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby weren't finished there, though. The Edmonton Oilers star was named the second-best playmaker with 20.16% of the vote. He trailed only Nikita Kucherov. Crosby also got 2.70%.
If NHL players needed someone to win a faceoff, 20.39% (a majority) picked Crosby. The Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov got 7.83% of the support from his peers as well.
Crosby also got a nice honor from the rest of the league. When asked who was the smartest player in hockey, 27.02% named Crosby. McDavid (11.53%) and Barkov (6.43%) got some love, too.
McDavid was also named the best skater. 66.41%, an overwhelming majority considering second place was Cale Makar at 11.41%, voted for the Oilers star.
Other notable votes include:
- Best goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Best defenseman: Cale Makar
- Best fashion sense: David Pastrnak
- Best broadcaster once they retire: Kevin Hayes
- PWHL rule players want to be added: Jailbreak goal
- Best ice at an NHL arena: Montreal Canadiens
Every year, the NHLPA surveys players to see how they feel about a variety of topics, including how best to praise some of the top players in the league.
Unsurprisingly, Crosby (a future Hall of Famer), McDavid (the best player in the sport now) and Barkov (an All-Star) got a lot of love from those who compete against them on the ice every night.
