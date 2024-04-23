Connor McDavid Stats Tonight vs Kings: Looking at Oilers captain's scoresheet in Game 1 

Connor McDavid wrapped up the 2023-24 regular season with a whopping 100 assists. His remarkable ability to set up goals with his exceptional playmaking skills carried over into the playoffs.

In Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers' first-round playoff series versus the LA Kings, McDavid notched up an impressive five assists, playing a key role in the team's 7-4 win over the Kings at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Moreover, McDavid is the first NHL player to record five assists in a playoff game in 25 years. He now leads the playoff scoring charts, surpassing teammates Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman after scoring five points tonight.

Both Bouchard and Hyman are tied for second after registering four points each. Meanwhile, Hyman scored his first career playoff hat trick with McDavid's fifth assist of the night.

Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele were the other scorers for the Oilers in the matchup. McDavid registered three shots on goal in the game as well.

Game 2 of the series is set to take place on Wednesday at Rogers Place.