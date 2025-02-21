Connor McDavid vs Auston Matthews stats comparison: Which superstar had the better night at 4 Nations Final?

Team Canada managed to avenge their loss last Saturday night to Team USA on Thursday in Boston, earning a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory thanks to Connor McDavid's goal in the extra session.

McDavid scored the overtime winner after he was left all alone in the slot thanks to a defensive lapse from Team USA captain Auston Matthews, who was back in the lineup after having missed his team's last game, a 2-1 loss to Team Sweden.

When the two respecitve NHL captains went head to head on Thursday night, it was McDavid who came out on top in the goals scored category with one compared to zero for Matthews.

However, Matthews finished the game with a pair of assists compared to McDavid's zero. Matthews also finished with a 57.9 percent face-off win percentage, while McDavid finished with a 56.3 percent face-off win percentage.

But ultimately, it was Matthews going home empty-handed in a deciding game at Boston's TD Garden. Matthews (and the Maple Leafs) have lost three consecutive Game 7 contests against the Bruins in the venue, and Thursday marked his personal fourth straight defeat in a must-win game.

Auston Matthews finished the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with zero goals

Matthews, who was held out of Team USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden earlier in the week due to a precautionary measure, finished the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with exactly zero goals.

While he registered three total assists, he didn't have the kind of offensive impact in the goals department that Team USA management was anticipating - especially after he scored 69 goals for the Maple Leafs in 2023-24.

Despite his lack of scoring, Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan noted that Matthews is known for his "quiet" leadership skills.

“He’s a quiet leader,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “He carries himself in a very confident way. I think the best way he leads is through his example. He’s inspiring in the way he plays on the ice. He competes extremely hard. He’s got a great 200-foot game, and that is his best form of leadership.

“Our group is surrounded with leaders of all different sorts. We have some that are rah-rah guys and vocal and want to drag us into the fight. And then there are some, like Auston, that bring a certain demeanour to the rink every day.”

Both Matthews and McDavid can now focus on the remainder of the regular season with the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers now that the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has concluded.

