Connor McDavid "wasn't taking anyone's spot" in surprise return to injury-laden Oilers lineup after eight-game absence

Connor McDavid returned to the injury-plagued Edmonton Oilers lineup in a 4-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

McDavid hadn't played for the Oilers since March 20, when he sustained an injury against the Winnipeg Jets, missing eight games. After testing his condition during the pre-game skate, the Edmonton Oilers captain returned against the Blues.

McDavid notched up three assists in his return. When asked if he felt he needed to play given the circumstances when he might not have otherwise, he explained that he wasn't taking anyone's spot, so he saw it as an opportunity.

"I wasn't taking anyone's spot, so I thought it was an opportunity. Hey, if it was no good, take you out. A couple shifts, no good, come off. Wasn't taking anyone's spot. Obviously felt good. No problems," said McDavid post-game.

The Edmonton Oilers improved to 45-28-5, reaching 95 points in the Pacific Division and moving closer to clinching a playoff spot. When asked if he would take a game off without four games remaining, McDavid explained that the focus is on clinching a spot first before those discussions happen.

"You want to clinch, and then we can have those discussions. And did Kyrie lose today in overtime? Is that what happened? Overtime. So we're one point, right? Yeah, still work to be done, obviously. Again, all those conversations will happen coming down the stretch. I'm sure there's guys that are itching to get into games," McDavid added.

With a three-point game, Connor McDavid boosted his season tally to 93 points, including 26 goals and 27 assists in 64 games.

Connor McDavid notches assist hat-trick as Oilers beat Blues

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 at Rogers Place. Connor McDavid was named one of the three stars of the game after accumulating three assists.

Connor Brown potted two goals, while Darnell Nurse accumulated two points. Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson were the other scorers for the Oilers. Meanwhile, goaltender Connor Pickard made 23 saves and posted a .885 save percentage.

For the Blues, Pavel Buchnevich accumulated three points, while Jordan Kyrou and Ryan Suter scored one goal apiece. After an impressive 12-game winning streak, the Blues have lost two on the bounce. They hold the No. 2 Wild Card position with 93 points.

