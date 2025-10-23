Connor McDavid weighs in on Blue Jays World Series run 

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 22:23 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid weighs in on Blue Jays World Series run - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid manifested his enthusiasm regarding the Toronto Blue Jays' remarkable run to the MLB World Series this season.

Ad

The Blue Jays clinched their first World Series berth in over three decades on Monday, defeating the Seattle Mariners in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series. Coincidentally, the Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, the last year a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup.

That situation prompted McDavid to declare the following:

“It’s been exciting, really, really exciting to see them go on this run. Such an exciting Game 7. Obviously, such a great hit there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Connor McDavid’s reference was to the home run that gave the Blue Jays the lead and the victory last Monday.

Now, McDavid manifested the feelings of virtually all Canadians as they rally behind MLB’s lone squad based north of the border. He continued:

“It kinda brings the whole country together, which is special.”

Canada lived through a similar situation with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA’s only Canadian team, and their championship in 2019. As such, the Blue Jays and Raptors are the singular occasions in which all Canadians cheer for a single squad.

Ad

McDavid concluded:

“That's what sports, it’s supposed to bring people together, come together to support the Jays and the amazing run they’ve been on.”
Ad

The 2025 World Series gets underway in Toronto on Friday night. The Blue Jays will face the defending MLB champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Connor McDavid not only NHL star to support Blue Jays

Connor McDavid is not the only NHL star supporting the Blue Jays this season. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is among the group of Leafs stars declaring their endorsement for Canada’s lone MLB club.

Ad

Matthews was seen wearing a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey before the game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The move was likely a tribute to Guerrero Jr. wearing an Auston Matthews jersey before the Blue Jays’ Game 7 showdown on Monday night.

Similarly, other Maple Leafs’ stars followed Connor McDavid’s exaltation of the Blue Jays. Sportsnet captured John Tavares also wearing a Blue Jays jersey, with William Nylander sporting a windbreaker as he arrived at Scotiabank Arena.

Interestingly, Tavares was about three years old when the Blue Jays last won the World Series, with players like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander being born after the Blue Jays’ historic back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications