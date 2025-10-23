Connor McDavid weighs in on Blue Jays World Series run 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid manifested his enthusiasm regarding the Toronto Blue Jays' remarkable run to the MLB World Series this season.The Blue Jays clinched their first World Series berth in over three decades on Monday, defeating the Seattle Mariners in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series. Coincidentally, the Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, the last year a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup.That situation prompted McDavid to declare the following:“It’s been exciting, really, really exciting to see them go on this run. Such an exciting Game 7. Obviously, such a great hit there.”Connor McDavid’s reference was to the home run that gave the Blue Jays the lead and the victory last Monday.Now, McDavid manifested the feelings of virtually all Canadians as they rally behind MLB’s lone squad based north of the border. He continued:“It kinda brings the whole country together, which is special.”Canada lived through a similar situation with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA’s only Canadian team, and their championship in 2019. As such, the Blue Jays and Raptors are the singular occasions in which all Canadians cheer for a single squad.McDavid concluded:“That's what sports, it’s supposed to bring people together, come together to support the Jays and the amazing run they’ve been on.”The 2025 World Series gets underway in Toronto on Friday night. The Blue Jays will face the defending MLB champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.Connor McDavid not only NHL star to support Blue JaysConnor McDavid is not the only NHL star supporting the Blue Jays this season. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is among the group of Leafs stars declaring their endorsement for Canada’s lone MLB club.Matthews was seen wearing a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey before the game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The move was likely a tribute to Guerrero Jr. wearing an Auston Matthews jersey before the Blue Jays’ Game 7 showdown on Monday night.Similarly, other Maple Leafs’ stars followed Connor McDavid’s exaltation of the Blue Jays. Sportsnet captured John Tavares also wearing a Blue Jays jersey, with William Nylander sporting a windbreaker as he arrived at Scotiabank Arena.Interestingly, Tavares was about three years old when the Blue Jays last won the World Series, with players like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander being born after the Blue Jays’ historic back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.