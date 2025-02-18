Connor McDavid shared his thoughts after Canada’s 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. McDavid and forward Nathan MacKinnon were on the scoresheet for Canada, giving the team a strong lead by the end of the first two periods. However, Canada nearly blew it up when the score was 4-3 in the third period with over a minute remaining on the clock.

Ad

Talking about the quick two goals within 46 seconds of the fourth minute in the first period, Connor McDavid said the ending wasn’t ideal.

"Ugly, ugly way to end the game,” McDavid commented. “For sure, closer than we would have liked. But I thought for about, you know, 16 minutes, 15 minutes."

McDavid mentioned that Canada did a good job managing the clock for most of the game. However, he recognized that the game got close toward the end.

Ad

Trending

"I thought we did a great job just kind of, you know, wasting time and but it got close for sure. You know, big goal at the end there by seven." McDavid added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goalie Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for Canada. Finland’s goalie, Kevin Lankinen, was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 13 shots. Juuse Saros replaced him and stopped all 14 shots.

Canada’s win sent them to the final, where they will face the United States. This will be a rematch after Canada lost 3-1 to the U.S. earlier in the tournament.

Connor McDavid set the tone for Team Canada's early lead

Canada advanced to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game with a 5-3 win over Finland. The game began with Connor McDavid scoring at 4:13 of the first period, giving Canada a 1-0 lead. McDavid intercepted a pass and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Ad

Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 46 seconds later, finishing a quick shot to the blocker side after a pass from Sam Reinhart. Brayden Point extended the lead to 3-0 at 13:02, scoring on a rebound from a Travis Sanheim shot.

In the second period, MacKinnon made it 4-0 with a one-timer off Sidney Crosby’s pass at 5:03. Finland pulled goalie Kevin Lankinen after allowing four goals on 13 shots, replacing him with Juuse Saros.

Ad

Finland responded in the third period. Esa Lindell scored at 13:19 to make it 4-1. Mikael Granlund scored two quick goals, cutting Canada’s lead to 4-3.

With just 56 seconds remaining, Sidney Crosby found the net on an empty goal at 19:04, securing the victory. This result means that Team Sweden has been eliminated from the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles