Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle & Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste team up for ‘cocktails and cashouts’ event for Oilers Foundation

The partners of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl had a unique team-up of their own. Connor’s wife, Lauren Kyle, and Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, hosted a special event organized by the Oilers's charity arm. On Tuesday, Lauren posted about the event on her Instagram Story.

“Cocktails & Cashouts hosted by @laurenkyle1 and @celestedesjardins,” the caption read.

Connor’s wife, Lauren Kyle, and Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, hosted a special event. (Credits: IG/Lauren Kyle)

Lauren and Celeste share a special bond and close friendship. They are often seen together cheering for their partners during hockey games and their social media activities and posts also highlight their friendship.

On Tuesday, Lauren reshared a post by makeup artist and influencer Gretzie Parth, who shared further details about the charity event on her Story.

“Such a fun night with @oil_foundation in support of Every Kid Deserves a Shot. Stay tuned for the next one,” Parth posted on Tuesday night.

Gretzie Parth shared moments of her night at the charity event hosted by Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins. (Credit: IG/@gretzieparth

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) organized a special Players Charity Poker Tournament and Games Invitational on Tuesday at the Rogers Arena. The foundation’s official Instagram account shared sneak peeks of events from the night on their Instagram Story. A series of photos and videos show players and their families enjoying themselves at the poker tables and other game tables in the arena’s hall on the night.

In September, the foundation announced that it had reached the $100 million mark in donations since its establishment in 2001. The foundation has also held a series of 50/50 raffles and events throughout the season, organizing special prizes for the winners and involving the players and their partners. The most recent event, the Heroes of Oil Country Mega 50/50 raffle, ran from Jan. 15 to 21.

Connor McDavid teams up with the foundation for charitable draws

NHL superstar Connor McDavid is involved in multiple charitable activities and often volunteers to help with foundation events. In December, the EOCF presented a $50,000 check to the Ben Stelter Foundation on behalf of McDavid, commemorating the player's reaching the 1,000-point milestone in the league. Connor also signed a special hockey puck, the prize for a lucky draw.

His wife Lauren is also actively involved in several charities and her business ventures serve to promote the local economy. On Saturday, she shared an update about her latest project: repurposing the iconic Canada Permanent Building in downtown Edmonton into a space for her latest venture, Bar Trove and Trove Living. The project is set to combine all of Lauren's interests in food and interior design into a holistic business for customers.

