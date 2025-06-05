Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared pictures and videos from Celeste Desjardins’ bachelorette party on Instagram. Celeste is engaged to Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl and Lauren kept fans updated through her Instagram Stories during the celebration.

Ad

In one picture, a white tank top with “mrs. draisaitl” is shown. Lauren wrote,

“💙💍 can’t wait to celebrate you!!!!” making it clear the event was all about Celeste.

Another picture shows Lauren and Celeste sitting in first-class airplane seats. Mikayla Nurse joined them for the trip to Greece for Desjardins' bachelorette party.

“PSA: when the bachelorette falls in less than ideal timing. But we will be back for the good stuff!,” Lauren Kyle wrote.

Ad

Trending

She also added Oilers-colored hearts and wrote “go oilers!!”

A third photo shows a table set up with striped tote bags, flowers, and a disposable camera. The caption said,

“We made it!!!” after reaching their destination.

In one more image, Lauren took a mirror selfie in a swimsuit. She stood on a balcony with the ocean behind her. Another picture shows Lauren and Celeste Desjardins wearing cowboy hats and swimsuits. They looked happy and relaxed in the sun.

Ad

One more photo shows Draisaitl's fiancée in a cowboy hat and cover-up, holding a drink and she wrote:

“Hot a*s bride.”

Lauren Kyle posted updates from her trip to Greece for Celeste Desjardins' bachlorette party. (Credits: IG/ @laurenkyle1)

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins - a Canadian actress and model - got engaged in early 2024. Draisaitl proposed during a vacation in Mallorca, Spain. The couple have been together since 2018.

Ad

After her proposal, she posted a picture on Instagram:

"The easiest yes. I love you forever."

Ad

Draisaitl and Desjardins are close friends with Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle. The two couples often spend time together. They have been spotted during vacations, attending charity events, and celebrating big life moments, such as McDavid and Kyle's wedding in 2024.

Connor McDavid's wife reacted to Leon Draisaitl's OT goal

Lauren Kyle also shared her reaction after Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner in Game 1. The Edmonton Oilers won 4-3 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Lauren posted a photo on Instagram showing Draisaitl’s post-game interview playing on her laptop.

Ad

In the caption, Lauren wrote,

“L.fg!!! 💙🧡” and tagged both Celeste and Mikayla.

Leon Draisaitl also scored the first goal of the night. Edmonton came back from a 3-1 deficit, tying the game with goals from Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm. In overtime, Draisaitl scored again after plays from Corey Perry and McDavid. The Oilers now lead the series 1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama