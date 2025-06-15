"Connor McDavid will never be Sidney Crosby": NHL Twitter rips Oilers as Game 5 SCF loss puts them on verge of back-to-back Stanley Cup Final defeats

Fans reacted as the Edmonton Oilers lost 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Panthers lead the Stanley Cup Finals 3-2, ahead of Game 6 in Edmonton on Tuesday, with one more victory sealing back-to-back titles.

Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton in the third period, and Corey Perry added another for the Oilers. Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen netted for Florida, while Luostarinen’s empty-net goal sealed the win.

The Oilers posted the final score on X:

"Back to Florida for Game 6."

NHL fans reacted.

"I’m sorry, I just don’t see it. Can he skate? Yeah he’s solid. Does he have good hands? Usually. Is he a leader? Not much, but that’s fine. Clutch? No, that’s Draisaitl. Nice player, but McDavid will never be Sidney Crosby," one said.

"Most embarrassing organization in hockey," commented another.

"Can’t see them winning two in a row against the Panthers. Back to the drawing board," one X user said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"It's okay, were used to this by now. See ya next year," one wrote.

"Panthers have the eye of the tiger and Oilers don’t. Plain and simple," another commented.

"You’re an embarrassment to the American sport of hockey. Canada will never lift the Cup again as long as the United States is around," one tweeted.

The Edmonton Oilers once again had a poor start against the Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers at home on Saturday. Florida scored first at 9:12 in the first period, with Brad Marchand taking a snapshot after a pass from Anton Lundell. The second goal came at 18:06, with Sam Bennett scoring with a snap shot set up by Matthew Tkachuk.

The second period had no goals. Both teams had power plays but couldn’t score.

In the third period, Florida made it 3-0 at 5:12. Marchand, who was acquired near the trade deadline in March, scored again with a wrist shot, assisted by Eetu Luostarinen. Edmonton got on the board at 7:24. Connor McDavid scored with a wrist shot, with Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm getting the assists.

Florida responded at 8:10, when Sam Reinhart scored with a snap shot, assisted by captain Aleksander Barkov. Edmonton scored again at 16:47, with Corey Perry hitting a slap shot, assisted by Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse.

