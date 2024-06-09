"Connor McNoShow invisible when it matters again": Fans react as Edmonton Oilers get shutout in Game 1 loss of Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Despite being outshot 34-18, the Panthers got goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen while Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for the win.

Stuart Skinner stopped 15 shots for the Oilers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans did not hold back from criticizing the Oilers' lack of offense, particularly from superstar Connor McDavid, who was kept off the scoresheet.

One fan took aim at McDavid, commenting:

"Connor McNoShow invisible when it matters again" on social media.

Expand Tweet

Another fan explains the reason for the loss, saying:

"Oilers dominated the entire game . BOB is the only reason Oilers lost . Split up 25&5 please . Would be in OT right now ."

Expand Tweet

One fan points out that the Oilers have not competed with team like the Panthers.

"Just as I predicted Oilers fans. Connor McDavid has yet to face a team as complete as the Panthers. You’re from Canada and have not experienced South Florida hockey until this moment. Best of luck in the series as you will need it." Wrote on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"I don't think you realized it looked like the worst game we played in the entire playoffs and still snuck away 3-0.. That's worrying." one fan wrote on X.

"Flip the page onto next game. Goalie was just good. We need to break the ice and once we score its game on." another fan wrote.

"Can’t believe this. Can we just be honest here? McDavid isn’t a leader. We are a one-line team and we are going to get smoked. Competition in the East is something McDavid cowers away from." a fan tweeted.

The Edmonton Oilers hope to capture its first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Edmonton Oilers' 3-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers fell behind early and could never recover, losing 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Carter Verhaeghe got the first goal for Florida in 3:59 into the opening period after receiving a pass from Aleksander Barkov and getting past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Panthers then increased their lead to 2-0 during the period, with Evan Rodrigues scoring off a passing sequence. Sam Bennett dug the puck off the end boards feathered a pass past Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse to Rodrigues, who lifted it over Skinner's glove.

With the Edmonton Oilers pressing late, Eetu Luostarinen sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final seconds. The Panthers now have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 on Monday night in Florida.