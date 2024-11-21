Conor Garland, wife Meghan name newborn son Quinton after character from JAWS movie

Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland and his wife Meghan have welcomed their first child, a boy named Quinton. The name pays tribute to Quint, a character from the classic movie Jaws. Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed the news, jokingly clarifying that the name wasn’t inspired by team captain Quinn Hughes. Garland’s love for sharks, well-documented in interviews, was the real inspiration.

Quint, portrayed as a rugged shark hunter in Jaws, aligns with Garland’s fascination with ocean predators. In the past, Garland shared his admiration for sharks.

“I love sharks,” Garland said, via Sportsnet. “I grew up on the ocean — I actually don’t swim in the ocean, because I know that they’re closer than people think. I don’t know, I just love sharks.”

Trending

The baby’s arrival came after an eventful night for Conor Garland. He played in Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers despite being on “baby watch.” Garland tied the game in the second period, earning praise from Tocchet, who called him the Canucks’ best player in the 4-3 loss.

"He's gonna probably have a baby here soon. Was up at 3 in the morning. Was up again at 7. No sleep, and he was our best player. What can you say? You love the kid," Tocchet said per Yardbarker.com.

After the game, Garland rushed to the hospital to join his wife.

The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Rogers Arena. This is their second consecutive loss after losing to the Predators. Rick Tocchet said the team played hard but missed key plays.

“They made the key play. We didn’t,” Tocchet said.

The Canucks are now 2-4-0 in their last six games.

Conor Garland has had a solid season with 14 points in 18 games, often stepping up in critical moments. He is expected to rejoin the team on their upcoming road trip.

Conor Garland and Meghan were each other's support during COVID

In April 2020, Conor Garland faced challenges, including a knee injury and the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife, Meghan, who was then his girlfriend worked as a nurse in a Boston children’s hospital. Conor admired her bravery and worried about her safety as she worked on the front lines.

“I spend a lot of my day worrying about that and talking to her,” Garland said, per The Athletic. “She’s the best and I admire her so much, but the work is getting more and more intense and more and more dangerous.”

They stayed connected through daily calls, which helped them during this tough period especially Conor while he recovered.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback