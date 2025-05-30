"Consider trading Auston Matthews": NHL analyst doesn't mince his words in honest reaction to Maple Leafs' 'Core 4' after playoff failure

NHL analyst John Shannon gave a blunt opinion about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ "Core 4" of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares after another playoff failure. Shannon's remarks followed Toronto’s 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round on May 18. The Maple Leafs also lost 6-1 at home in Game 5 four days prior.

Shannon shared his perspective during a discussion with insider David Pagnotta on "The Fourth Period." He said he would not re-sign Marner or Tavares, and would consider trading Matthews. Shannon believes this core group cannot win a Stanley Cup.

"I am a bit more of a hard*** than most people about it," Shannon said on Friday. "I would not re-sign Mitch Marner. I would not re-sign John Tavares. I would consider trading Auston Matthews."

Tavares and Marner will be unrestricted free agents on July 1. Tavares wants to stay, but Marner has not said much publicly. Meanwhile, Matthews, who scored 69 goals in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, struggled this campaign due to injury, and was limited to 33 goals.

Shannon added that he would ask Morgan Rielly if he is truly happy with the team. He is signed to an eight-yea, $60,000,000 contract since the 2022-23 season.

"And I would certainly have a discussion with Morgan Rielly about 'Is he happy?'" Shannon said.

"Because when you are paying a player that amount of money. When you are giving him that opportunity, you have to make sure to ask the question, 'Are you happy, Morgan? What can we do to make you happy? And that to me is a big part of the equation."

Toronto won the Atlantic Division with 52 wins this season. It has made the playoffs nine years in a row but only has two series victories. The Leafs have not reached the third round since 2002. After their playoff exit this postseason, the first thing they did was not to re-sign their president, Brendan Shanahan.

Maple Leafs' team CEO hailed 'Stanley Cup' as the 'goal'

Brendan Shanahan’s contract was not renewed after 11 seasons. Keith Pelley, the CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, said changes were needed. He added that the goal is to win championships, not just reach the playoffs.

"I think we have to be on the pathway to win the Stanley Cup," Pelley said on Saturday, via NHL.com. "I think the city has told us that, the media has told us that. We haven't won since 1967. ... Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal; our goal is to win the Stanley Cup."

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube will continue in their roles. However, Pelley also said more change is likely. The team will take the next few weeks to review everything, as the Leafs face an important offseason.

