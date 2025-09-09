  • home icon
  "Contract gonna age so well" "Overpay, Joseph Woll is cheaper": NHL fans react as Dustin Wolf signs 7-year $52.5M extension with Calgary Flames

"Contract gonna age so well" "Overpay, Joseph Woll is cheaper": NHL fans react as Dustin Wolf signs 7-year $52.5M extension with Calgary Flames

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 09, 2025 14:44 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Dustin Wolf’s 7-year $52.5M extension with Flames (image credit: IMAGN)

The Calgary Flames made a big move on Tuesday by locking up Dustin Wolf to a seven-year $52.5 million extension. The deal gives the goaltender an average annual value of $7.5 million per season, a huge jump from his current $850,000 cap hit.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2019, Wolf has grown into a reliable starter, and Calgary is showing its faith in him with this long-term deal.

The Flames announced the signing on X.

“WOLF OF CALGARY. Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year extension with an AAV of $7.5 million!” the Flames tweeted.
Fans shared their thoughts, and they had mixed reactions.

"This contract is gonna age so well. Top 5 contract in the league in 3-4 years," a fan said.
"Feels like an overpay when Joseph Woll is cheaper and has similar stats to Wolf lol," one fan wrote.
"Seems like a lot for a goalie with 1 good season doesn't it? I can't remember a contract similar to this. Will be a great deal if he can continue his play, but goalies are voodoo," another fan wrote.
Here are more fan reactions on X.

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I’VE HEARD ALL YEAR," a fan commented.
"Flames showing commitment with this deal. Congrats Dustin," another fan commented.
"Oh wow that’s a really high AAV but goalie is the most important player in the team when it comes to playoffs. Would be good to see Calgary back into playoffs," one fan said.
Dustin Wolf missed Calder but wants Olympic roster spot

Lane Hutson won the 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy after a strong rookie season with the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf finished second with 1,169 points.

Wolf had a solid year in net, posting a 29-16-8 record in 53 games. His goals-against average was 2.64, and he also had a .910 save percentage with three shutouts.

Wolf said he still hopes to play for the United States at the 2026 Olympics. He was not invited to the orientation camp but did not see it as a major setback, as the final roster has not been finalized.

“Would I have loved to go to the orientation camp? Sure, that’s the first step in going to the Olympics, but it's not the end of the world," Wolf said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "It’s going to happen. If you win games, people notice and they take you, so that’s the first step.”

The veteran goalie is clear about his approach: winning games is the best way to get noticed for Olympic selection.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
