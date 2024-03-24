Corey Perry discloses what differentiates Connor McDavid and his ex-linemate in Ryan Getzlaf

Veteran NHL player Corey Perry recently spoke with Daniel Nugent Bowman of The Athletic. He shared his experience playing alongside Connor McDavid and his former linemate Ryan Getzlaf. Perry compared the two setups, drawing parallels and distinctions.

When questioned about the similarities between McDavid's setups for Zach Hyman's goals and Getzlaf's setups for Perry's, Perry said (via hockeynews.com):

"They are both tremendous players, they both see the ice very well. Playing with Getzy [Getzlaf] for all those years was definitely beneficial for me."

However, Perry pinpointed a key difference between the two setups:

"But ... Connor might be a little bit quicker."

This candid acknowledgment hinted at the contrasting styles of the two centers.

Perry has thrived on precise feeds and setups from Getzlaf during their tenure with the Anaheim Ducks and now with McDavid on the Edmonton Oilers.

The chemistry between a forward and his center is crucial in generating scoring opportunities. Perry has experienced success with both McDavid and Getzlaf due to their exceptional abilities to read the game and find openings.

As Perry continues to make his mark in the league, his reflections on the distinctions between playing alongside McDavid and Getzlaf offer fans an intriguing glimpse into the intricacies of NHL dynamics.

Corey Perry hits 10-goal milestone with Oilers

In Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Corey Perry from the Oilers was on fire, even though they lost 6-3. He showed off his skills by scoring a power-play goal and taking five shots on target. Plus, he threw in two hits for good measure.

Perry hasn't been on his A-game lately, with just one assist in the last six games. But when it comes to power plays, he's been killing it, scoring his last two goals in those situations.

Although he's not a star player during regular play, Perry shines on the Oilers' second-unit power play.

Throughout this season, split between the Oilers and the Blackhawks, Perry has racked up some decent stats: 10 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on goal, 35 hits and 37 penalty minutes. He's sitting at a minus-4 rating.