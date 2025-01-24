Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry made a sarcastic remark regarding his exchange with J.T. Miller following a heated second period between the Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Tensions escalated when Conor Garland poked goalie Calvin Pickard, leading to a scrum behind the net. Amid the chaos, Perry targeted Quinn Hughes, bringing him down to the ice.

After the period concluded, Corey Perry and Miller remained on the ice, where they had a brief exchange of words.

When asked about his chat with the Canucks forward, Perry said:

"Yeah, it was, yeah, I just asked him what he had for dinner. And how's, how's everything going? So that was it."

There was also a notable moment when Perry chose not to engage in a fight with Teddy Blueger.

"There's a time and place. I just felt the time, and the place wasn't right now. And also it's, I don't know, they had 12 guys coming after me on one shift there, it felt like, but, it's part of the game. It is what it is," Perry added when asked about the fight.

Conor Garland was hit with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Conor Garland in the second period, while Teddy Blueger was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Perry.

Corey Perry has accumulated 16 points through eight goals and as many assists in 47 games for the Oilers, who improved to 30-15-3 and second in the Pacific Division.

The Edmonton Oilers host the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place next on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

How Corey Perry and Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks

Zach Hyman opened the scoring for the Oilers, putting them ahead at 5:52 of the first period. At 14:42, Leon Draisaitl extended their lead with a powerplay goal, and just over 20 seconds later, Adam Henrique made it 3-0.

Hyman scored his second goal of the night, making it 4-0 for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added another power-play goal, extending the lead to 5-0 at 12:02 in the second period.

The Canucks responded with two quick goals from Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek, cutting the deficit to 5-2 before the final period. However, Kasperi Kapanen, at 10:21, sealed a 6-2 victory for the Oilers.

Draisaitl and Hyman accumulated three points, apiece while Nugent-Hopkins picked up two points. Meanwhile, Corey Perry had an assist, while Calvin Pickard was solid between the pipes, making 24 saves.

