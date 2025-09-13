Corey Perry injury: LA Kings drop crucial update on key winger's knee surgery & return timeline after leaving ice on wheelchair

The LA Kings announced that Corey Perry was injured on Friday. The 40-year-old forward got hurt during a training skate and was taken off the ice in a wheelchair. Perry had knee surgery on the same day, and the team said he will be out for six to eight weeks.LA Kings PR shared the news on X and wrote:&quot;The LA Kings have announced forward Corey Perry was injured during a training skate on Friday, September 12. Perry underwent successful knee surgery on Friday and will be out 6-8 weeks.&quot;The timeline means Perry will miss the start of the season. The Kings begin against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 7. If recovery goes well, he could return in November.Last season, Perry played for the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 19 goals and had 11 assists in 81 games. In the playoffs, he added 14 points in 22 games and made a trip to the Stanley Cup finals. He has reached the Stanley Cup Final five times in six years. However, in his career, he has won the Stanley Cup only once, with Anaheim in 2007.In the 2025 free agency, Perry moved from Edmonton and signed a one-year deal with the Kings on July 1. He was expected to bring depth and leadership to the team, which faced elimination after losing in the first round to the Oilers.For the Kings, it was their fourth straight playoff loss to Edmonton. The team is looking to advance further this year. Perry’s injury creates an early setback, but LA will have to rely on other forwards until he returns.Concern among fans after Corey Perry's surgery newsThe LA Kings account on X also shared the news, and Corey Perry's surgery caught the attention of fans on X. The prime discussion was about Perry growing old.&quot;Sucks getting old,&quot; a fan wrote.Jeff @nyr_JeffLINK@LAKingsPR Sucks getting old.&quot;Considering what could’ve been the diagnosis this isn’t bad. He’ll miss just a month of the regular season. Rest up Corey,&quot; a fan said.trburns826 @trburns826LINK@LAKings @LAKingsPR Considering what could’ve been the diagnosis this isn’t bad. He’ll miss just a month of the regular up Corey.&quot;This fu**ing sucks. Maybe that’s why we shouldn’t have put all our eggs in a 40 year old signing. It’s probably gonna take months for him to actually get up to speed once he’s back,&quot; wrote one fan.Perry has played 1,392 NHL regular-season games in his career and has scored 935 points, including close to 500 goals. His experience makes him a valuable addition to the Kings' forward group.