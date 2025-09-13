  • home icon
Corey Perry injury: LA Kings drop crucial update on key winger's knee surgery & return timeline after leaving ice on wheelchair

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 13, 2025 18:34 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
LA Kings forward Corey Perry had a successful knee surgery (Source: Imagn)

The LA Kings announced that Corey Perry was injured on Friday. The 40-year-old forward got hurt during a training skate and was taken off the ice in a wheelchair. Perry had knee surgery on the same day, and the team said he will be out for six to eight weeks.

LA Kings PR shared the news on X and wrote:

"The LA Kings have announced forward Corey Perry was injured during a training skate on Friday, September 12. Perry underwent successful knee surgery on Friday and will be out 6-8 weeks."
The timeline means Perry will miss the start of the season. The Kings begin against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 7. If recovery goes well, he could return in November.

Last season, Perry played for the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 19 goals and had 11 assists in 81 games. In the playoffs, he added 14 points in 22 games and made a trip to the Stanley Cup finals. He has reached the Stanley Cup Final five times in six years. However, in his career, he has won the Stanley Cup only once, with Anaheim in 2007.

In the 2025 free agency, Perry moved from Edmonton and signed a one-year deal with the Kings on July 1. He was expected to bring depth and leadership to the team, which faced elimination after losing in the first round to the Oilers.

For the Kings, it was their fourth straight playoff loss to Edmonton. The team is looking to advance further this year. Perry’s injury creates an early setback, but LA will have to rely on other forwards until he returns.

Concern among fans after Corey Perry's surgery news

The LA Kings account on X also shared the news, and Corey Perry's surgery caught the attention of fans on X. The prime discussion was about Perry growing old.

"Sucks getting old," a fan wrote.
"Considering what could’ve been the diagnosis this isn’t bad. He’ll miss just a month of the regular season. Rest up Corey," a fan said.
"This fu**ing sucks. Maybe that’s why we shouldn’t have put all our eggs in a 40 year old signing. It’s probably gonna take months for him to actually get up to speed once he’s back," wrote one fan.

Perry has played 1,392 NHL regular-season games in his career and has scored 935 points, including close to 500 goals. His experience makes him a valuable addition to the Kings' forward group.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
