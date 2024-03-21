Corey Perry is the seasoned right winger for the Edmonton Oilers. In a recent statement, he delivered a message to his teammates regarding lineup squabbles as the team gears up for the impending playoffs. Before the face-off against the Buffalo Sabres, Perry was stressed they should stick together and be selfless, especially since playoffs are getting closer.

"That's the biggest thing, You check your ego at the door," Perry said.

"It doesn't matter where you play with how much you play as long as teams win it and that's all that matters"

"But when playoffs come, the push comes to shove, it doesn't matter who's out there as long as you're getting the job done," Perry added

Expand Tweet

He stressed that the postseason requires every player to contribute selflessly toward the team's success, regardless of their role or playing time.

"When the playoffs come around. And any given night, it's going to be so many different making a contribution or helping a team win whatever it is, so a regular season might be, yeah, you want your time, you want your minutes or whatever."

As the Oilers gear up for playoffs, the veteran forward stresses the team to stick together and stay united in the locker room.

Corey Perry and the Oilers secured a 3-2 overtime win

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a tight 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Connor McDavid's goal and assist had set up Leon Draisaitl's game-winning shot in overtime.

The Oilers are 41-21-4, ranking second in the Pacific Division. They showed their grit, especially with Montreal pushing hard toward the end. Adam Henrique chipped in with a goal, adding to the Oilers' streak of 8-1-2.

Even though Montreal fought back with goals from Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton triumphed. McDavid is on fire with those 80+ assists, and now they're gearing up for a clash with Buffalo to wrap up their homestand.