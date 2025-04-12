Connor McDavid has made an immediate difference since returning from injury. He registered four assists in his second game back to help the Oilers secure a 4-2 win over the Sharks. The Oilers have clinched a playoff spot with this win.

McDavid missed eight games due to a lower-body injury, but since his return, he has assisted on seven of Edmonton’s last eight goals. Corey Perry praised McDavid after the game and mentioned how evident his impact was.

“He’s made a huge difference,” Perry said (via NHL.com). “He’s the best player in the world for a reason.”

Perry added that the team expects nothing less from him.

“He’s come in and looked like Connor McDavid and we don’t expect anything different. That’s who he is and that’s how he plays each and every night.”

McDavid is in the seventh year of his $100,000,000 contract. He signed it in July 2017. It runs through the 2025-26 season, and he will be eligible to sign a new contract extension in July.

The Oilers improved to 46-28-5 with the win. Evan Bouchard scored a goal and an assist. Adam Henrique had two assists. Perry scored the game-winning goal in the third period with McDavid and Henrique's assists. Connor Brown added an empty-net goal, and goalie Calvin Pickard made 23 saves to secure the win.

The Edmonton Oilers are two points behind the LA Kings in the Pacific Division. Coach Kris Knoblauch said the team battled through mental fatigue after last season's Stanley Cup finals loss.

"You still have to play 82 games and we've done a pretty good job of battling through that mental fatigue." Knoblauch said.

Sharks are placed last in the League with 20 wins. Rookie forward Will Smith and D-man Henry Thrun scored for San Jose, and goalie Georgi Romanov made 30 saves. The Sharks competed hard despite being out of playoff contention.

Oilers goalie Pickard also praised Connor McDavid

Similar to Corey Perry, Calvin Pickard also talked about Connor McDavid’s return to the lineup. Pickard called him the best player in the world and said that he can get a goal or assist almost every shift.

"He can score or get an assist every shift so it’s fun to watch, it’s great to have him, obviously," Pickard said (via NHL.com), "I think he’s pretty important to us. He’s been great, he leads by example, he leads in the locker room. Best player in the world."

Pickard mentioned that having McDavid back helps everyone play better. Since his return, McDavid has scored 7 points in two games.

