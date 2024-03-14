Corey Perry's infamous Chicago Blackhawks exit reaches a formal conclusion: Reports

Reports indicate that the NHLPA, NHL and Chicago Blackhawks have reached a formal resolution regarding Corey Perry's contract termination.

"Hearing the NHLPA has reached an agreement with the NHL and Blackhawks to come to a settlement re: Corey Perry's contract termination issue. There was a deadline for Perry to file a grievance that had been extended. So no official grievance was filed"

The Blackhawks initially terminated Perry's contract on Nov. 29, 2023, following a team investigation that found him in violation of contractual terms and internal policies.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," - Blackhawks statement.

Despite an extended deadline for filing a grievance, none was lodged.

According to the Associated Press, it prompted the NHL and NHLPA to extend the evaluation period past the 60-day timeframe outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

“The timeline ran out, so we wanted to make sure we had time to continue forward,” said NHLPA director Marty Walsh during All-Star weekend.

Following this, Perry met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in January before signing with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 22.

While the precise terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, it's crucial to note that it cannot set a precedent for future termination cases.

Perry's departure from the Blackhawks led him to join the Edmonton Oilers. In his 19th NHL season, Perry has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 36 games for both the Hawks and Oilers.

Corey Perry apologizes for his behavior

After his contract termination by the Blackhawks, Perry released a statement through the Associated Press in which he apologized for his behavior, which he termed "inappropriate."

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates," Perry said. "I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed, and I have let you all down.

"I am sickened by the impact this has had on others. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected, and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created."

As everything has been resolved, Corey Perry can focus on his game.