Corey Perry yells at Evander Kane following errant sequence for Oilers vs Flames: Reports

Corey Perry, known for his veteran presence and leadership on the ice, was captured in a heated exchange with teammate Evander Kane.

In the heat of an intense game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, a moment of tension unfolded on the Oilers' bench.

Corey Perry tore into Kane for a while, as reported by Sportsnet, visibly expressing his frustration over what appeared to be a costly mistake by Kane, resulting in a turnover.

In the aftermath of the incident, Zach, the news director for the Edmonton Oilers, provided insight into the dynamics between Corey Perry and Kane. Despite Perry's initial outburst, he was observed engaging in a cordial conversation with Kane shortly after.

"Moments after the big scrum at the end of the second, Corey Perry remained pretty upset, slamming the bench door. then, he has a cordial conversation with Evander Kane," Zach tweeted.

However, head coach Kris Knoblauch downplayed the incident, attributing it to the emotions of passionate players striving for victory.

“Emotional," he said. "I know before the period started, they had talked and made it out. There’s just a disagreement and two passionate players. Nothing more than that.”

This incident marked the second time in recent weeks that Kane found himself under scrutiny from his fellow players.

The confrontation between Corey Perry and Kane is not an isolated incident. Just a few weeks prior, cameras captured a heated exchange between Kane and another teammate, Leon Draisaitl, further underscoring tensions within the Oilers' locker room.

Corey Perry and the Oilers emerged victorious over the Flames with a 4-2 win

In a thrilling Battle of Alberta matchup at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious with a hard-fought 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins starred with three points, while goaltender Calvin Pickard stood tall with 33 saves.

Leon Draisaitl reached a milestone with his 40th goal of the season, showcasing his consistency and prowess. Connor Brown extended Edmonton's lead before the Flames mounted a comeback with power-play goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri, leveling the score at 2-2.

However, Evan Bouchard's late power-play goal secured the victory for the Oilers, with Nugent-Hopkins sealing the deal with an empty-netter. With this win, Edmonton clinched the season series against Calgary with three out of four victories.

The Oilers now enjoy a three-day break before facing the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.