Could John Tortorella be fired? Insider addresses Flyers coach's future following 9-3 loss to Canadiens

Following a crushing 9-3 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, questions began to swirl around the future of the Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, a Flyers management source said:

"Torts is not leaving the bench. He still has the fire. … no question about that.” Putting to rest any speculation about his future with the team.

The Philadelphia Flyers are having a tough time right now, and their playoff hopes are fading fast.

On an eight-game losing streak, following Tuesday night's tough 9-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, coach John Tortorella acknowledged his team's struggles:

"This is rock bottom, tonight, for us. Hate to see us, at this time of year, be playing this way after all the good minutes we've put in throughout the year." The veteran coach's frustration was evident as he addressed the media post-game.

As per the current standings, they are set to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

How John Tortorella's fared in loss to the Canadiens

John Tortorella expressed his frustration with the team's performance, saying that the players need to answer for their actions on the ice. The coach remained positive despite the outcome, showing support for his team’s effort.

However, he lamented that the Flyers are playing their worst hockey at the most crucial time of the season, after putting in so many good minutes throughout the campaign.

With only three games remaining in their season, the Flyers find themselves in a precarious position, trailing the Washington Capitals by two points for the final wild-card spot. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings also stand between them and a playoff berth, making their chances of qualifying slimmer.

The game against the Canadiens was a one-sided affair from the start, with Montreal taking the lead over a minute into the contest. In the second period, the Flyers gave up six goals without any reply, putting them in a difficult 6-0 position going into the final period.

Sean Couturier, the captain of the Flyers, expressed disappointment by labeling the team’s performance as "embarrassing." He pointed out their lapses and the many opportunities they gave the Canadiens, which were effectively converted into goals.

In goal, Samuel Ersson struggled, allowing five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period. His replacement, Ivan Fedotov, fared no better, conceding four goals on 13 shots.

John Tortorella acknowledged mistakes made by his team, ranging from turnovers to coverage issues. Despite their fading playoff chances, Tortorella emphasized the Flyers to stay together and solve the problems.

The Flyers next face the New York Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.