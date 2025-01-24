"Couldn't even beat McDavidless Oilers": Fans disappointed after Vancouver Canucks suffer 6-2 defeat to arch nemesis Edmonton Oilers

Fans reacted as the Vancouver Canucks suffered a disappointing 6-2 loss to their arch rivals, Edmonton Oilers, on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The defeat was particularly tough to swallow for Canucks fans, as they entered the game on a high note after beating the Oilers 3-2 on Saturday. The Oilers also missed their superstar captain Connor McDavid, who was serving a three-game suspension.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration, with one tweeting:

"Couldn't even beat a McDavidless Oilers team"

Another wrote:

"No a single Canuck played well tonight, not even close!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Coaching staff have lost the room. Their style doesn’t match the personnel. Management not doing anything to address this is also a problem, start trading or fire the coaching staff," one wrote.

"The team is an absolute disaster and I don’t even know who to blame anymore. Unreal," another wrote.

"Wow I don't know what to say. It was the Nucks vs the mcdavids and the mcRefs. I'm genuinely shocked. I've never seen a hockey team so babied by the refs," one commented.

"All of us should be utterly embarrassed to have ever thought this team had a chance at contending this season hahaha," another posted.

Zach Hyman (two goals), Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique and Kasperi Kapanen scored for Edmonton, while Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek did so for the Canucks.

Meanwhile, Calvin Pickard stopped 24 shots, while Thatcher Demko made 28 saves in the loss.

Vancouver Canucks HC Rick Tocchet’s take on 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was clearly disappointed with the 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In his post-game media availability, he said:

"We give them penalties right off the start. We gave them a couple free goals, and then, you try and chase the game. You can't do that against this team or any team. We've been doing that lately,"

He also mentioned that he "felt some guys didn't have energy" and that multiple players looked exhausted as the game wore on.

"Responsibility of every individual is to bring something and we’re not getting enough right now. It’s my job to get some of these guys to bring it.” he added.

Next, the Vancouver Canucks face the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

