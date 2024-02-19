"Couldn't even do it for Jagr": Pittsburgh Penguins fans disappointed as Kings foil Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement night with 2-1 win

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were left disappointed as the Los Angeles Kings spoiled what was meant to be a celebratory night for their beloved former player, Jaromir Jagr. Despite the pregame festivities honoring Jagr's legendary career and the retirement of his No. 68 jersey at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, the Kings managed to secure a 2-1 victory, leaving the home crowd wanting.

Cam Talbot, the Kings' goalkeeper, played a key role. His 29 saves were crucial in defeating the Penguins. Despite Tristan Jarry of the Penguins making 31 saves, the Kings' pressure on the game was too much.

Sidney Crosby made an early power-play goal. It gave the Penguins fans a small spark of hope. However, the team found it challenging to keep this momentum. Coach Mike Sullivan praised their defense. He also expressed disappointment at their failed attempts to dominate territory and increase their lead.

Expand Tweet

Despite the disappointment on the ice, the pregame ceremony honoring Jagr was a poignant moment for fans and players alike. Surrounded by former teammates, coaches and management, Jagr's contributions to the Penguins franchise were duly recognized. Crosby expressed his honor at being part of such an occasion, emphasizing Jagr's status as a legend in the game.

Penguins fans took to social media to express their disappointment following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement night.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From 1990 to 2001, Jagr was with the Penguins. He was part of two Stanley Cup wins. Jagr took the fourth spot in their history with the most points (1,079; 439 goals, 640 assists). He was just behind Lemieux (1,723), Crosby (1,557) and Malkin (1,270).

Kempe's late heroics propel LA Kings to 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh Penguins

The LA Kings came from behind, winning a nail-biting game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1. Adrian Kempe was the Kings' star player, making two late-game goals.

At 13:49, Kempe powered a one-timer with help from Drew Doughty to make a tie. A short three minutes after, Kempe did it again, but on a short-handed race, scooping the Kings into a 2-1 lead. It gave him career goals of up to 19 this season and 300 points in his NHL career.

The Pittsburgh Penguins started strong, with Sidney Crosby making the first hit at 18:43 during the first period. Despite this, the Kings held on and won the game, marking their third consecutive win.