Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre shared his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup Final defeats, drawing on his memories as a hockey fan growing up in Calgary during the 1980s.

Ad

In a candid interview on the Oilers Now podcast, Poilievre expressed his admiration for the Oilers' recent playoff runs.

Connor McDavid led them to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers but lost in seven games in 2024 and six a year later.

"It's been two incredible runs, and it was so close yet so far away. You know, I grew up in the 1980s in Calgary, which is really a tragic time," Poilievre said.

Ad

Trending

Poilievre referred to the Oilers' dominance during the 80s, winning five Stanley Cups. He also recalled the memorable 1989 season when the Calgary Flames won their first and only Cup

"I remember that. I was at Lloyd's Rollercade in Calgary in the south end of town the night they won the Stanley Cup, and that was an incredible year," Poilievre said

Poilievre went on to highlight the impressive roster that led the Flames to glory, which included Lanny McDonald, Theo Fleury, Doug Gilmour and Al MacInnis.

Ad

“But of course, the decade really belonged to the Oilers as you had Gretzky, Messier, Grant Fuhr," Poilievre added.

Poilievre's insights and personal reflections on the Oilers and the broader Alberta hockey landscape provide a unique perspective

NHL analyst echoes Pierre Poilievre's sentiments about Oilers' dominance and Flames' resurgence

Host Bob Stauffer agreed with Pierre Poilievre’s take that the Oilers dominated the 1980s, with the Flames trailing just behind. Stauffer acknowledged that Calgary had a strong squad:

Ad

"They had a really good team, the second-best team in the league for a number of years was great."

When Poilievre asked who was on the Oilers roster back then, Stauffer rattled off names like Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, Kevin Lowe and Mark Messier, one of the game’s all-time great leaders.

"We're going to be in a spot again like the 1980s, where Edmonton and Calgary are two of the best teams. I think Calgary is very close to making the playoffs, and this is a big part of sort of a Battle of Alberta, but it's also the battle for Alberta," Stauffer added.

He pointed out the Flames’ new arena and their push toward playoff contention, suggests the Battle of Alberta is heating up again, this time, not just for rivalry bragging rights but for provincial supremacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama