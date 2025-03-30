Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has noticed an uptick in fighting majors among his players since taking over behind the bench this season.

Ad

Eleven different Leafs players have dropped the gloves and earned fighting majors since Berube took over, a significant increase from previous seasons.

Players like Max Domi, Jake McCabe, and Ryan Reaves are known enforcers, but even skilled players like Morgan Rielly and Philippe Myers have gotten into scraps lately.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings, where defenseman Brandon Carlo fought Jeff Mallot, Berube was asked about the increased fisticuffs.

"It's very important you stand up for yourself. And not everybody. Look, first and foremost, I don't expect people to fight. Stand up for yourself. And the guys do that. We push back. We're not gonna get pushed around," Berube said plainly. (7:17)

Ad

Ad

The Maple Leafs got goals from Auston Matthews and John Tavares (two goals). Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings. Anthony Stolarz stopped 36 shots in the win. Darcy Kuemper has 23 saves for the Kings.

With the win, the Maple Leafs (44-25-4) moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division with 92 points.

Next, the Leafs face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo fought Kings' Jeff Mallot

In the first period, Brandon Carlo and Jeff Mallot dropped their gloves and grabbed each other's jerseys, beginning a 24-second bout filled with a flurry of right-handed punches. The referees later separated the players.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Carlo and Mallot headed to the penalty box, where they could be seen laughing and Mallot giving Carlo a thumbs up.

When later asked if he knew that Jeff Mallot's brother Mike is a UFC fighter, Brandon Carlo said:

"Not at all, but knowing that information, I'm thankful I'm not knocked out right now. So that's good to know, and I'll definitely do a little bit more research next time."

Carlo has a history of concussions, having suffered six documented head injuries over his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama