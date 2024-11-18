Craig Berube makes his opinion on Ryan Reaves' 5-games suspension extremely clear

Ryan Reaves received a suspension for a hard hit to the head, and head coach Craig Berube will be without his standout right wing for the next five games. When asked about it, the coach was straightforward and made no excuses.

"It's a lot, but at the same time, I get it, too. They've come down hard on hits to the head. It's not like Reavo tried to hit him in the head. It's just a tough play. Tough play," the coach said.

Reaves hit Edmonton Oilers star Darnell Nurse during their eventual 4-3 overtime victory. Reaves was given a five-minute major and match penalty for his hit.

NHL's Department of Player Safety confirmed its ruling on Sunday after meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs player earlier that day. It marks Reaves' fourth career suspension, the third coming off a hit he delivered.

Oilers star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said via ESPN:

"It's a dangerous play. [Reaves] has got to know that Nursey doesn't see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn't. It's tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that."

Reaves will lose over $35,000 in salary and is not eligible to return until December 4 against the Nashville Predators.

NHL releases statement on Ryan Reaves suspension

Following a review of the footage and a discussion with Ryan Reaves, the NHL imposed a five-game suspension. They decided that a "high, hard check" that sliced across Darnell Nurse's torso missed the core and struck him squarely on the head. They determined that it was "avoidable" in that case, hence the severe penalty.

Ryan Reaves earned a five-game suspension (Imagn)

Their statement said via ESPN:

"While we understand Nurse is in the process of playing the puck, Nurse does not materially change the position of his head and body just prior to contact that makes his head the main point of contact."

Reaves will begin his suspension now and will not be eligible to play for the next five games. He has been in and out of the lineup for most of the season, averaging about eight minutes of ice time.

