Craig Button credits Maple Leafs' $19,775,000 offseason additions as reasons behind Game 1 playoff success

The Toronto Maple Leafs took Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs first round against the Ottawa Senators in covincing fashion. The Atlantic Division winners were 6-2 victors on the night.

Ad

While their forward core of stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and WIlliam Nylander turned up and contributed, their depth players contributed in different ways.

This was pointed out by NHL analyst Craig Button on TSN's broadcast where he highlighted the good work done by Leafs General Manager, Brad Treliving, and his team's efforts in signing key players during the offseason to increase the depth of the lineup.

This included Stanley Cup winning duo with the Florida Panhers from last season Anthony Stolarz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The former signed a two-year $5 million contract, while OEL was signed to a four-year $14 million contract.

Ad

Trending

Both contributed heavily on Sunday night, with Stolarz winning a key duel against Brady Tkachuk while Ekman-Larsson scored their opening goal. Button also pointed out the importance of someone like Steven Lorentz, signed to a one-year $750,000 contract, who timed 12:09 on the ice in 22 shifts during the game:

"Stolarz, he was a good goaltender last year. They had Bobrovsky there, but they had Stolarz who had really good numbers. Now the questions are, he's never been a starter, he's never played this many games. He's shown that he can be capable, now get in there and play. And he's done exactly that over the course of the season.

Ad

"Oliver Ekman-Larsson is calm, settled. I think going to Florida last year was really something that allowed him to understand what his game was all about."

He added:

"And you know, when you're making all the money he was making, all the pressure he was feeling in Vancouver, I think that — I'm not going to suggest that he succumbed to it, but I'm going to say that it weighed on him. And now he goes, "Hey, wait, I can be a good player. I know I'm a good player."

Ad

"He wins the Stanley Cup. He was instrumental, and now he comes to Toronto. It's those players that fill out your roster in key areas, that bolster your lineup, that strengthen your lineup. Steven Lorentz — you don't think of these players, but somebody's got to deliver minutes, purposeful minutes in different areas of your team."

Ad

Ad

Anthony Stolarz opens up about nerves playing in first postseason start

As a backup goalie to Sergei Bobrovsky last season, Anthony Stolarz was reduced to just one Stanley Cup playoff appearance, coming off the bench for Bobrovsky in the Finals in a loss to Edmonton. Named as the starting goalie for the Leafs this year, Stolarz was handed a lot of responsibility and despite nerves produced a 31-save night. He said:

Ad

“No, you step on the ice and have those eager, anxious jitters to kind of get going, but once I stepped out there it was all about having some fun and going to battle with the 19 other guys out there."

The Leafs would hope that he continues to play in similar fashion as the playoffs continue. Their first aim would be to cross the much dreaded first round and win convincingly against the Sens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama