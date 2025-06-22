Craig Button makes bold statement on ‘underpaid’ Connor McDavid amid uncertain future with Oilers

Craig Button spoke about Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, calling him "underpaid."

McDavid is the captain of the team and one of the best players in the world. Under his captaincy, the Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years. The analyst mentioned that they have a strong core besides McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It's something that will keep the Stanley Cup flame burning in Edmonton.

"Connor McDavid is an Edmonton Oiler," Button said, via the "2 Mutts Podcast." "He's the captain of the Edmonton Oilers. They're going to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. They have 10–11 really good, solid players.

"And we know what Connor and Leon are. I mean, they're two, if not the two, best players on the planet. And to me, you know, Connor is wired to win."

Button suggested McDavid could take a shorter contract which would let him benefit from a higher salary cap in the future. According to the January announcement by the NHL and NHLPA, the league's salary cap could go up to $113.5 million or more in the 2027-28 NHL season.

"I don't think there would be any harm — this is me speaking — in Connor McDavid taking a four-year deal and then coming back after that, as the cap is up higher and whatnot, and trying to make sure that he gets paid appropriately," Button said. "Because right now, at $12.5 million, Connor McDavid has been underpaid for the last three or four years."

Button also mentioned that Austin Matthews signed a four-year deal even though he could have been a free agent. Button thinks McDavid should not leave any money on the table.

Button said he believes McDavid will stay with the Oilers for a long time, maybe until he is 40 years old. The analyst added that McDavid has earned the right to have a say in management decisions.

"I have zero doubt that Connor McDavid is going to be an Edmonton Oiler for the foreseeable future — and foreseeable future might be right until he's forty," Button said. " ... He's earned the right to have a voice with management, and they should be engaging with Connor McDavid."

Connor McDavid deserves to put forth his voice after his amazing first decade with Oilers

Connor McDavid is entering the last year of his eight-year $100 million contract. He can sign a new deal after July 1, but there is no news about an extension.

Despite losing the Stanley Cup Final again, McDavid had a great 10th season with the team. He led the playoffs with 33 points in 22 games, tied with Leon Draisaitl. In the regular season, he scored 100 points with 26 goals and 74 assists — his eighth 100-point season.

McDavid's contract ends after the 2025-26 campaign, and he will become an unrestricted free agent. Whether he signs a new deal or waits until next season, he remains the most important player of the Edmonton Oilers.

