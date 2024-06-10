Craig Button opines Darnell Nurse's 'poor play' may continue to be exploited by Florida Panthers

TSN hockey analyst Craig Button has opined that the Florida Panthers might continue to exploit defenseman Darnell Nurse's poor play, as he sees Nurse's recent performance as a possible area where the Cats could take advantage.

Nurse is a key defenseman for the Oilers on the blue line. Button reckons that the 29-year-old defenseman hasn't been playing up to his usual standards in the playoffs and points out that this is something the Panthers could take advantage of in their games.

He said (video starts from 3:45 onwards):

"Florida Panthers are absolutely going to try to exploit it now. Darnell Nurse is a pillar defenseman, and during the course of these playoffs, and the team believes in him, we know that they believe him. He just hasn't played to his capabilities. It's as simple as that."

While talking to Jay Onrait of SportsCentre, Button said that due to Nurse's subpar performance, Cody Ceci is also being affected.

Despite Nurse's skills and competitive nature, Button reckons that he may be trying too hard and overextending himself on the ice:

Button suggested that Nurse should focus on simplifying his game and being more strategic in his positioning rather than trying to do too much.

"I think Cody Ceci is getting tagged along with the poor play of Darnell Nurse. Nurse is capable of being a pillar defenseman, he has not been anywhere close to his abilities and capabilities in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He's capable. He's so competitive. He wants to make a difference. I think at times he tries to do way too much. Just less is more," Button said.

He also suggested that the Oilers coach may advise Darnell Nurse to adopt a less-is-more approach, encouraging him to be more aware of his positioning and to focus on making a solid impact on the ice.

"If I'm Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey, less is more Darnell. You don't have to be chasing outside the dots for the board. Be aware; just take a position and put a stake in the ice," he added.

Darnell Nurse is going through the worst defensive phase of his NHL career. In the playoffs, he has the lowest official NHL goal plus-minus of any player at -15. Notably, when on the ice, the pairing of Nurse and Cody Ceci has a low goal differential of 26% with five goals and 14 against.

Kris Knoblauch may opt for change in Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci's pairing

The Edmonton Oilers trail the Florida Panthers 1-0 in the Stanley Cup final after losing Game 1 3-0 on Saturday. The Oilers coach, Kris Knoblauch, hinted at potential changes for Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci pairings in Game 2.

He said (via Edmonton Journal):

"As for our d-pairs going into Game 2, we are open for some experiments, changing things around a little bit but, as I said, we haven’t decided on anything yet"

The Oilers and Panthers return to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 2 on Monday.