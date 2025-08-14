Fans took notice of the KHL’s Shanghai Dragons’ over-the-top promo video introducing new head coach Gerard Gallant—complete with surprise appearances from NHL legend Jaromir Jagr and the Rangers alternate captain Artemi Panarin.Announced on Wednesday, Gallant’s hiring was revealed through a video game–style clip featuring animated versions of the two hockey stars. The unexpected cameos and flashy editing quickly made waves on social media, but not for the right reasons.Reactions were mostly negative, as one fan called it:“cringe,”D.J. Llewellyn @DJ_LlewellynLINK@shadragons CringeAnother fan wrote,“ai slop :(”lainie @appytonLINK@shadragons ai slop :(Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;imagine the leafs made a video this badass? all their time goes into looking for the next keyword...been stuck on passion for a few years.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;You can tell this is AI because this is way too much strategizing for Gerard Gallant. He has two moves— dump the puck off the glass and bench the kids. &quot; another fan wrote.&quot;To make it even dumber: they play their home games in St. Petersburg at Ska Arena and before that they played in Moscow. They haven’t played a game in China since before COVID&quot; a user commented.&quot;Has anything been done by this team that WASN'T AI generated? At this point, I'm starting to believe that this team is entirely ran by AI.&quot; another user wrote,Gallant brings plenty of experience to the Dragons, having coached over 700 NHL games. His last NHL role was with the New York Rangers during the 2022–23 season.Dragons CEO Sergey Belykh on new head coach Gerard GallantShanghai Dragons CEO Sergey Belykh is optimistic about what new head coach Gerard Gallant can bring to the team. Formerly known as Kunlun Red Star, the Dragons have endured a tough stretch, failing to make the playoffs in eight straight seasons since their lone postseason run in their 2016–17 debut.“As it turned out, Gallant emerged as the clear choice, meeting every single one of team’s criteria. We reached out to him outlining the club’s vision and key objectives.” Belykh said in the club’s announcement.Belykh acknowledges that building a strong team usually takes more than one season, but the Dragons have a win-now mentality.&quot;That's why the Dragons needed not just an experienced, high-profile head coach, but a specialist capable of building a competitive team in the shortest possible time,&quot; he said.The CEO seems to be hoping Gerard Gallant can replicate the success with the Vegas Golden Knights. He led the expansion team to a division title and the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural 2017-18 season.