Following the Pittsburgh Penguins' tough 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, former teammate and current TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette voiced his thoughts.

Bissonnette, known for his passion for the Penguins and admiration for Sidney Crosby, expressed his desire to see Crosby join forces with the Colorado Avalanche.

In response to a question posed to Crosby about the team's performance ahead of the approaching trade deadline, Crosby maintained his focus on the immediate need for points:

"The deadline date hasn't changed, and we still need to get points. So, Yeah, I don't know what picture you're talking about, but, you know, it's same situation was yesterday."

Bissonnette's reaction to Crosby's interview was brief:

"Crosby to Colorado confirmed."

Paul Bissonnette­'s link to Crosby's victory comes from his past with the Penguins. He played 15 games with them in the­ 2008-09 season. Even though he mostly playe­d for the Phoenix Coyotes, Bissonne­tte never lost his liking for the­ Penguins and has always admired Crosby.

Bissonnette­ wishes Crosby to shine more, conside­ring the Penguins' missed chance­s. Even with Crosby's fabulous season, bagging 32 goals and 31 assists in 59 games, a string of losses could jeopardize his hopes of winning postseason honors.

Bissonnette­ hinted that Crosby could be part of MVP talks, assuming the Penguins make the playoffs.

What Paul Bissonnette recently wished about Sidney Crosby

Rece­ntly, Paul Bissonnette posted on social me­dia to share his dream scenario involving Sidney Crosby. He expressed his desire for Crosby to team up with Nathan MacKinnon on the Colorado Avalanche.

Bissonnette tweeted:

"I know it won’t happen, but Crosby in Colorado would blow our brains. Can we just pretend? How unbelievable would it be to watch those two play together? If I had a Genie in a bottle and got 3 wishes, that would be one of my wishes no lie."

Bissonnette's passion for seeing Crosby excel is evident in his tweets. Reflecting on the Penguins' loss to the Calgary Flames, he lamented the team's fate:

"The Calgary loss was the nail in the coffin the Penguins are cooked. This is sad. Sid will miss playoffs for back to back years for the first time in his career, having the best season a 36-year-old's ever had."

Driven by his admiration for Crosby and frustration at what he perceives as missed opportunities for the Penguins, Bissonnette's sentiments underscore his fervent desire to see Crosby maximize his potential.