The Pittsburgh Penguins' struggling season has seemingly taken another dramatic turn with reports surfacing that the team is engaged in a major fire sale ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

According to reporter Marco D'Amico, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is looking to trade several of the team's veteran stars, including elite defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The news sparked varied reactions from Penguins fans on social media.

"Crosby to Rangers incoming," one fan wrote.

"This guy My be the worst GM ever," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Got anymore of them mid level forwards with edge still in their prime looking for a fresh start?" one fan wrote.

"Move miller to get two top prospects and 1st. Move all of that and whatever else is needed to land Crosby. Gotta be Jim’s dream move and unlikely," another fan wrote.

"Won't happen. Crosby, Malkin and Letang aren't going anywhere, and if it's not them it's going to be more like a rummage sale," a user wrote.

"Absence owners have allowed this moron to be employed, zero hockey vision on how to build a NHL team. Only positive side effect of him he likes draft picks because sheer volume can't be evaluated until much later," another user commented.

At 19-21-8, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in the second-last position in the Metropolitan Division.

NHL analyst on Pittsburgh Penguins trade rumors

According to The Athletic's Josh Yohe, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is looking to make significant moves ahead of the trade deadline. Yohe reports that "no one is safe" on the Penguins' roster, aside from those players with full no-move clauses.

This includes the team's core stars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

“The Penguins have put themselves in playoff contention,” Yohe reported. “The improved results have not changed Dubas’ mindset. He’s going to sell ... League sources expect the Penguins to make multiple deals.”

The GM remains committed to selling off assets and acquiring draft picks, prospects, and young NHL players. Yohe's source expects the Penguins to make "multiple deals" before the deadline as Dubas looks to the future rather than an immediate playoff push.

