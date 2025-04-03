"Cry more Capitals fans" "What a joke": NHL fans react as Jalen Chatfield escapes supplemental discipline for Connor McMichael takedown

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has decided not to punish Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield for his takedown of Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael. The incident happened during a rough final stretch of Wednesday's game. In just seven minutes, officials handed out 124 total penalty minutes. Several fights broke out, including one between Chatfield and McMichael.

During the fight, Chatfield used his leg to flip McMichael onto the ice. In real time, it looked like a normal fight. However, slow-motion replays showed how dangerous the takedown was. McMichael was lucky he didn’t hit his head. Many believed Chatfield should have received additional discipline.

“Not expecting any supplemental discipline for #Canes Jalen Chatfield from @NHLPlayerSafety for his takedown of #allcaps Connor McMichael during their fight on Wednesday night,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted on Thursday.

The news drew the attention of fans and they shared their opinions.

"What a joke," One fan wrote.

"Cry more Capitals fans. He did nothing wrong," another fan wrote.

"Caps fans crying about someone not being suspended? OH THE IRONY! Lmao. Sit down lil bro," a fan commented.

Here are other reactions shared by fans on X:

"so we are ufc rules and not boxing rules now? i’m sure some players around the league are thrilled to hear this," a fan wrote.

"Nobody got hurt but I hope everyone realizes that takedown slams aren't welcome on the ice for the reason that the ice is hard and not soft," another fan said.

"The NHL got so much ratings from the four nations USA/Canada game with the three fights and the massive publicity they are trying to set up these things again. I think this is intentional," one fan tweeted.

Jalen Chatfield and Hurricanes won the game 5-1

Despite the incident, the Hurricanes won 5-1 and secured a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jalen Chatfield played 17 minutes and received 15 penalty minutes.

Sean Walker scored the first goal at 6:14 of the first period. Jackson Blake made it 2-0 at 10:11 on a power play. A shot from Shayne Gostisbehere bounced off Taylor Hall and John Carlson before Blake’s shot slipped under Logan Thompson’s pad.

Seth Jarvis scored Carolina’s second power-play goal at 13:21 to make it 3-0. At 9:27 of the second period, Jack Roslovic stole the puck and set up Logan Stankoven for a goal in the slot.

Alex Ovechkin scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 19:25 to make it 4-1. Blake scored again at 6:55 of the third period, securing Carolina’s 5-1 win.

