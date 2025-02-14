"Cry about it, Matt": Internet reacts to Donald Trump supporter Matthew Tkachuk's response to Canadians booing USA national anthem

Fans on the internet reacted to U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk's response to Canadian fans booing the American national anthem at Bell Centre on Thursday.

The trend of Canadian fans booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" continued at the 4 Nations Face-Off as fans at Bell Centre booed the US national anthem before the first game against Finland.

In response to Canadian fans booing the American national anthem, Matthew Tkachuk said post-game:

“I didn't like it. And that's all I've got.".”

Fans were quick to react to Tkachuk's response as they shared their reactions on X (Twitter), with one tweeting:

"Cry about it, Matt."

Another chimed in:

"They’re booing Trump. It’s really not hard to understand. Imagine the Canadian PM called the US President ‘Premier’ following ongoing threats of annexation, and see how that goes over with Americans.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Yeah man, the American president su**s; that's how it be. We are no #1," a third fan posted.

"Didn't see becoming a Matthew Tkachuk fan on my bingo card this year. ... but here we are. You don't boo our anthem. See you in Boston, Canadians ... good luck," said another fan.

"Well, we don't like the threat of annexation," said another Canadian fan.

"Do players not understand that they are booing Donald Trump and not the anthem and what it stands for?," another opined.

The negative reactions from fans continued even after the public address announcer requested fans to show respect for the anthems and players from both countries.

The reactions stem from ongoing geopolitical tension between the two nations, particularly following President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Earlier this month, Matthew Tkachuk, the U.S.-born player remaining on the Florida Panthers team this season, thanked Trump in a celebratory speech for hosting the team for their Stanley Cup celebration during their visit to the White House.

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady shine for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Tkachuk brothers shone for the U.S. as they thumped Finland 6-1 in their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Matthew Tkachuk accumulated two goals and one assist, while Brady notched up two goals in the win. All eyes will be on Saturday when Team U.S. takes on Team Canada in a high-stakes game at the Bell Centre.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

