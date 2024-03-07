"Cut Biz off, he's been overserved": Paul Bissonnette gets flamed by fans for hailing Cale Makar as "Greatest D man"

NHL fans on social media didn't hold back in flaming Paul Bissonnette for labeling Cale Makar as the "greatest defenseman" following his amazing performance against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

There were some doubts about Makar's availability against the Red Wings, but his performance sent a clear message that he is in good health.

The 25-year-old defenseman recorded his first career hat trick in the matchup to propel the Colorado Avalanche to a dominating 7-2 win over Detroit.

Makar became just the second defenseman in Avs history to score three goals. The last defenseman to record a hat trick for the Avs was Sandis Ozolinsh, who netted three goals back in 1999.

Paul Bissonnette had high praise for Cale Makar, calling him the "greatest defenseman" the league has ever seen:

"Filthy. Greatest D man the leagues ever seen by the time he’s finished."

While Bissonnette was impressed by Makar's heroics, NHL fans appeared to have a different perspective on the matter. One fan tweeted:

"Cut Biz off, he’s been overserved."

Another said:

"Bizz on drugs again"

Here are some of the other reactions to Paul Bissonnette's statement:

Cale Makar (70 points) is the NHL's second-leading scorer among defensemen, trailing Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (73 points).

Colorado Avalanche beat Detroit Red Wings in fashion

The Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena. The hosts annihilated the visitors with a dominating 7-2 win.

The Red Wings got off to the scoring sheet first, with Robby Fabbri giving them an early lead on the powerplay. However, they could not capitalize on the early advantage as the Avs limited them to only two goals.

The Red Wings scored both goals in the first period, with David Perron being the second scorer for the team in the matchup. Meanwhile, Cale Makar completed his hat trick at 19:26 of the second period through a powerplay goal.

Makar also registered an assist and completed the game with four points. Nathan MacKinnon also garnered four points, while Jonathan Drouin, Jean-Luc Foudy, and Arturri Lehkonen were the other scorers for the Avalanche in the win.