"Dad of the year" - NHL fans react as Coyotes legend Shane Doan watches his son Josh score first NHL goal 

A special father-son moment occurred on Tuesday as Arizona Coyotes rookie Josh Doan scored his first NHL goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with proud dad and Coyotes legend Shane Doan watching from the stands.

Josh Doan is an Arizona native playing his first NHL game in his hometown. He scored an unassisted goal in the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He later added the game-winning goal in the third.

But all eyes were on the stands when Josh scored, where Shane Doan celebrated his son's milestone moment.

Fans quickly took to social media to react

"Dad of the year”

Many commented on what a special moment it must have been for Shane Doan.

Here are some fan reactions to Josh's first goal:

The 22-year-old Doan became the first native Arizonan to suit up for the Coyotes. He played collegiately at Arizona State before being called up from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, where he led the team with 26 goals and 20 assists.

The Coyotes won the game 6-2.

Josh Doan on playing his first NHL game

Josh Doan shared his honest opinion on playing his first NHL game during the postgame interview:

"I was a little bit nervous. But my mom [Andrea] was up there, wearing the emotions a little bit harder."

After scoring his first goal, Doan was surprised by the fans’ cheers and support.

"The reaction was definitely something special," he said, "and hearing how loud the building got for that was cool."

Josh said he was observing the suite during the game.

"I noticed that my younger brother [Carson] was about to come out of the suite at some point. That was one thing that I definitely noticed," Doan said. "But he's been the best supporter since day one, so I don't expect anything less from him."

Doan also spoke about the support of his teammates:

"It was awesome all night, on the ice and on the bench. They were very supportive and talking me through it. It was a real team effort, with everyone making sure we stuck to the game plan."

The Coyotes (30-37-5) next face the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Mullett Arena.