  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Islanders
  • "Daddy Darche back at it again" "That's a steal" - NHL fans react as Maxim Tsyplakov signs 2-year, $4.5M extension with Islanders 

"Daddy Darche back at it again" "That's a steal" - NHL fans react as Maxim Tsyplakov signs 2-year, $4.5M extension with Islanders 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:37 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Maxim Tsyplakov’s two-year, $4.5M extension with Islanders (Source: Imagn)

The New York Islanders have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, avoiding arbitration. Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X, noting the cap hit is $2.25 million per year.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tsyplakov played his first NHL season with the Islanders in 2024–25. He recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 77 games while averaging 14:58 of ice time. He finished the season with 35 points and a +4 rating.

After the signing was announced, fans took to X to share their thoughts:

"I won’t even lie man that’s a steal," a fan said.
Ad
"Daddy Darche back at it again," another fan commented.
Ad
"That's a good deal by the Islanders. Could easily get more," one X user commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Glad they didn’t let him tsyp through their fingers," a fan said.
"Fair deal for both," another fan commented.
"Good for NYI and Tsyplakov! Nice to see them cut a deal," a fan tweeted.
Ad

The Islanders have made several signings this summer to strengthen their roster. Since July 1, they’ve added players like Simon Holmstrom, Jonathan Drouin, David Rittich, Ethan Bear, and Tony DeAngelo. They also brought in Matthew Highmore, Cole McWard, and Emil Heineman on short-term deals.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy’s to-do list before training camp

Islanders coach Patrick Roy hasn’t spoken to Anthony Duclair since the team missed the playoffs in April. Roy had questioned Duclair’s effort after a 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Roy now says he regrets the comment. Duclair had dealt with a groin injury but is expected at training camp.

Ad
“I would like to apologize to him, but in person,” Roy told reporters (via The New York Post in July). “I don’t think a phone call is the right thing. He played for me in junior. He knows how much I like him, how much respect I have for him. Sometimes you say things after games and then you regret it, and that’s one of them.
Ad
“What I love about this, it’s gonna be a very interesting training camp. There’s gonna be a lot of competition out there.”

Both sides will now look to move forward as camp approaches and the new season gets closer.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications