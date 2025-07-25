"Daddy Darche back at it again" "That's a steal" - NHL fans react as Maxim Tsyplakov signs 2-year, $4.5M extension with Islanders 

The New York Islanders have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, avoiding arbitration. Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X, noting the cap hit is $2.25 million per year.Tsyplakov played his first NHL season with the Islanders in 2024–25. He recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 77 games while averaging 14:58 of ice time. He finished the season with 35 points and a +4 rating.After the signing was announced, fans took to X to share their thoughts:&quot;I won’t even lie man that’s a steal,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Daddy Darche back at it again,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;That's a good deal by the Islanders. Could easily get more,&quot; one X user commented.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Glad they didn’t let him tsyp through their fingers,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Fair deal for both,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Good for NYI and Tsyplakov! Nice to see them cut a deal,&quot; a fan tweeted.The Islanders have made several signings this summer to strengthen their roster. Since July 1, they’ve added players like Simon Holmstrom, Jonathan Drouin, David Rittich, Ethan Bear, and Tony DeAngelo. They also brought in Matthew Highmore, Cole McWard, and Emil Heineman on short-term deals.Islanders coach Patrick Roy’s to-do list before training campIslanders coach Patrick Roy hasn’t spoken to Anthony Duclair since the team missed the playoffs in April. Roy had questioned Duclair’s effort after a 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Roy now says he regrets the comment. Duclair had dealt with a groin injury but is expected at training camp.“I would like to apologize to him, but in person,” Roy told reporters (via The New York Post in July). “I don’t think a phone call is the right thing. He played for me in junior. He knows how much I like him, how much respect I have for him. Sometimes you say things after games and then you regret it, and that’s one of them.“What I love about this, it’s gonna be a very interesting training camp. There’s gonna be a lot of competition out there.”Both sides will now look to move forward as camp approaches and the new season gets closer.