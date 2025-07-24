Dakota Joshua draws parallels between Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube and ex-Canucks' Rick Tocchet

Dakota Joshua joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 17 after getting traded from the Vancouver Canucks. He was drafted by the Leafs in 2014 but made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues.

Joshua has played for two NHL teams over five seasons. He is known for his physicality and often takes on a bottom-six forward role. Last season, he recorded 14 points in 57 games for Vancouver.

Joshua said Craig Berube and Rick Tocchet coach similarly

“(Both Berube and Tocchet) like a hard-working, north-south game, which is my type of game,” Joshua said on Wednesday, via the Toronto Star.

He likes their direct style and the way they expect players to compete every night.

“Chief, he’s very professional and he’s a straight shooter," Joshua said. "He lets you know where you stand and wants you to go out there and get the job done.”

Before the 2024-25 season, Joshua was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He missed the start of the campaign but returned to play 57 games. Despite the setback, he still ranked second on the Canucks in hits, staying focused and working hard to help the team.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin talked about the trade and praised Joshua’s response to adversity.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation," Allvin said on July 17, via NHL.com.

In 2023-24, Joshua had a breakout year with 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. He followed that with eight points and 74 hits in 13 playoff games. That performance earned him a four-year $13 million contract. After signing the deal, he found out about his illness, but made a full recovery and is now preparing for a fresh start.

Joshua said he plans to spend the summer in Toronto to be more familiar with the team.

“I’m just looking to hit the ground running when camp starts,” Joshua said.

Joshua is looking forward to training camp and working under Berube again. His connection with the coach would likely help him adjust faster.

Dakota Joshua finds personal meaning in No. 81 jersey choice

Dakota Joshua will wear No. 81 jersey for Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming the first to do so full-time since Phil Kessel. He shared on Tuesday that the number carries personal meaning.

In 2006, Kessel was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 19 years old and had surgery to remove his right testicle. He returned to the NHL and had a long career. Joshua, who also battled testicular cancer, said he respects what Kessel went through and sees the number as a connection between their journeys.

“I knew his story,” Joshua said, via the Toronto Sun. “Looking forward to playing a long time here like Kessel did.”

Joshua is expected to bring grit and energy to the Leafs' bottom six.

